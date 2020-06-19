& # 39; Perry Mason & # 39; review: Matthew Rhys is not your grandmother's Perry Mason in the new HBO series







"You know his name, but not his past," say the HBO promotions, which assume, perhaps incorrectly, that people care enough to learn. Yes, the character has been around for decades, but that doesn't mean someone was asking for a "Star Wars" prequel.

Originally developed for Robert Downey Jr. (who is still a producer), the eight-episode series stars "The Americans" Matthew Rhys in the title role, investigating a salacious kidnapping and murder. However, far from being the square-jaw beacon of justice associated with Raymond Burr, this Freemason is a drunken, ill-spoken and divorced cheat, one who has memories of World War I and few gossip about non-compliance with the rules.

Best of all, it's 1931 in Los Angeles, where the agony of the Depression interacts with the Hollywood side and corrupt power brokers. Mason regularly works for a veteran attorney (John Lithgow), flanked by an associate (Shea Whigham) with even less scruples than he does.

Liberties with the creation of Erle Stanley Gardner don't end there, as other household names with unexpected wrinkles go through Mason's orbit, such as paralegal Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and an African-American cop named Paul Drake (Chris Chalk).