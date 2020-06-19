& # 39; Perry Mason & # 39; review: Matthew Rhys is not your grandmother's Perry Mason in the new HBO series

"You know his name, but not his past," say the HBO promotions, which assume, perhaps incorrectly, that people care enough to learn. Yes, the character has been around for decades, but that doesn't mean someone was asking for a "Star Wars" prequel.
Best of all, it's 1931 in Los Angeles, where the agony of the Depression interacts with the Hollywood side and corrupt power brokers. Mason regularly works for a veteran attorney (John Lithgow), flanked by an associate (Shea Whigham) with even less scruples than he does.
Liberties with the creation of Erle Stanley Gardner don't end there, as other household names with unexpected wrinkles go through Mason's orbit, such as paralegal Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and an African-American cop named Paul Drake (Chris Chalk).
It's a period we don't see much on television, although HBO, in particular, has run every few years, including the aforementioned "Boardwalk" and before that "Carnivale," a series that never lived up to its mysterious Concept of the powder bowl.
Still, the revisionist approach of producers Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald has a quality of success, especially when it comes to their subplots. On the positive side, the investigation brought Drake, dealing with racism even before he was involved in these events, and with less success, an evangelist (Tatiana Maslany from "Orphan Black") who is also involved. Homophobia, and the need to stay locked up, also raises its head.
Beyond the flawless appearance, the cast screams prestige, including Stephen Root as District Attorney and smaller roles for Robert Patrick, Lili Taylor, Justin Kirk and a couple of "Boardwalk" alumni in Whigham and Gretchen Mol.
For all that, the narrative and rhythm are not as tight as they could be, and after a solid start, the latest episodes stagnate in the courtroom. That is inevitable, perhaps, but nevertheless it is not as convincing as the accumulation that precedes it.
There are some fun callbacks to the character myth, including Mason being told that no one confesses on the witness stand, one of several places where at least some familiarity with the source wouldn't hurt.
"This one really has its hooks on me," says Mason from the start, regarding the creepy nature of the case.
Given its attractive surroundings and its attractive combination of elements, "Perry Mason" does not sink its hooks as deeply as it could; Still, according to the legacy of a lawyer known for hardly ever losing, the show clears the bar in terms of obtaining a favorable verdict.
"Perry Mason" premieres June 21 at 9 p.m. on HBO.