& # 39; Plume & # 39; it extends into Baltimore's inner harbor; main water break to blame

Blue Water Baltimore's water maintenance team is on scene in a column that is spreading into the inner harbor through Canton Waterfront Park.

The city's Department of Public Works later said the problem was caused by a 6-inch water cut.

"Earlier this afternoon, DPW identified a rupture of the 6-inch water pipe at 932 S. Robinson St. In addition to discolored water at the port, the broken water pipe caused 100 interruptions in water service," said the Acting Director Matthew W. Garbark.

"DPW's Utilities Maintenance Division is on site making the necessary repairs."

