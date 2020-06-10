& # 39; Police & # 39; at a crossroads: Finding the place of reality shows in the police debate

By
Zaheer
-
0
2



The real police show, which originated on Fox in 1989, had been pulled days before its scheduled airing for the season, an action that emerged amid questions and protests about police performance. Those same concerns prompted A&E to postpone "Live PD," a newer version of the travel idea that is one of the most popular series on the net.
The historical infatuation of television with police programs, both scripted and unscripted, has sparked a renewed conversation at the present time. Have decades of television crime become a heroic image of the police, distorting public perceptions and covering excesses?

It is too early to know whether the last few weeks of mass protests will fundamentally alter the way people view such programming and, more specifically, how networks approach programming. The audience is barely monolithic, with a large number of options that cater to all kinds of tastes and niches.

However, these programming moves felt like a tacit admission that television has oversimplified police representation. While the effect of this can be debated with respect to hyphenated programs, the "reality" label bearing "Cops" and its type carries a number of more thorny problems.

Like so much on television, the success of "Cops" came as a surprise to those most concerned at the time, representing a confluence of events rather than a master plan. Still in its infancy, Fox's broadcast network basically stumbled upon the genre as the networks explored programming alternatives due to a prolonged strike by Hollywood writers.

Beginning on local stations, Fox launched a police blockade that began with "America's Most Wanted" in the Reagan administration's final year, which was later joined by "Police."

Those shows solved a problem for programmers, offering an inexpensive way to fill time on Saturday night, while becoming an unexpected qualification winner.

The message in favor of the application of the law coincided with the conservative inclination of Fox magnate Rupert Murdoch. Still, the main impetus behind "Cops" was their ability to deliver gut emotions on a budget, in the days before everyone became amateur camera operators thanks to cell phones.

The deepest legacy of "Cops" (which moved from Fox to Paramount Network, then to Spike TV, in 2013) was addressed in a 2018 article by Tim Stelloh that called the series "the most polarizing reality TV show in United States". In that article, Rashad Robinson, executive director of the advocacy group Color of Change, said that "the cops" represented "the worst of the way that poverty and crime and communities of color are portrayed on television."

As noted, "Police" hardly focuses on the heroic aspects of the police. But unlike scripted movies and television, including those that sympathetically portray officers, it came with the imprint of "reality," despite editorial elections and cooperative deals with police departments that undoubtedly they shaped and skewed the content.

A&E attributed the "Live PD" decision to "respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives." Paramount had been silent about Fox's status until Tuesday, although the show had already been removed from its website.

Some critics have called for a purge of such programs, although that seems unlikely. Several cable networks have very dedicated lineups at the actual crime rate, and practically speaking, cleaning those shelves can't happen overnight. (Replays of "cops," by the way, could still be seen on stations like WGN over the weekend.)

The next logical step would be to look soberly at the images transmitted and whether they are presented responsibly. The famous song "Cops" asks: "What are you going to do?" At a minimum, networks seeking to demonstrate understanding of the movement should start by doing just that.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here