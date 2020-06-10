& # 39; Police & # 39; at a crossroads: Finding the place of reality shows in the police debate







The real police show, which originated on Fox in 1989, had been pulled days before its scheduled airing for the season, an action that emerged amid questions and protests about police performance. Those same concerns prompted A&E to postpone "Live PD," a newer version of the travel idea that is one of the most popular series on the net.

The historical infatuation of television with police programs, both scripted and unscripted, has sparked a renewed conversation at the present time. Have decades of television crime become a heroic image of the police, distorting public perceptions and covering excesses?

It is too early to know whether the last few weeks of mass protests will fundamentally alter the way people view such programming and, more specifically, how networks approach programming. The audience is barely monolithic, with a large number of options that cater to all kinds of tastes and niches.

However, these programming moves felt like a tacit admission that television has oversimplified police representation. While the effect of this can be debated with respect to hyphenated programs, the "reality" label bearing "Cops" and its type carries a number of more thorny problems.