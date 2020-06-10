& # 39; Police & # 39; at a crossroads: Finding the place of reality shows in the police debate

It is too early to know whether the last few weeks of mass protests will fundamentally alter the way people view such programming and, more specifically, how networks approach programming. The audience is barely monolithic, with a large number of options that cater to all kinds of tastes and niches.
However, these programming moves felt like a tacit admission that television has oversimplified police representation. While the effect of this can be debated with respect to hyphenated programs, the "reality" label bearing "Cops" and its type carries a number of more thorny problems.
Like so much on television, the success of "Cops" came as a surprise to those most concerned at the time, representing a confluence of events rather than a master plan. Still in its infancy, Fox's broadcast network basically stumbled upon the genre as the networks explored programming alternatives due to a prolonged strike by Hollywood writers.
Beginning on local stations, Fox launched a police blockade that began with "America's Most Wanted" in the Reagan administration's final year, which was later joined by "Police."
Those shows solved a problem for programmers, offering an inexpensive way to fill time on Saturday night, while becoming an unexpected qualification winner.
The message in favor of the application of the law coincided with the conservative inclination of Fox magnate Rupert Murdoch. Still, the main impetus behind "Cops" was their ability to deliver gut emotions on a budget, in the days before everyone became amateur camera operators thanks to cell phones.
As noted, "Police" hardly focuses on the heroic aspects of the police. But unlike scripted movies and television, including those that sympathetically portray officers, it came with the imprint of "reality," despite editorial elections and cooperative deals with police departments that undoubtedly they shaped and skewed the content.
A&E attributed the "Live PD" decision to "respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives." Paramount had been silent about Fox's status until Tuesday, although the show had already been removed from its website.
Some critics have called for a purge of such programs, although that seems unlikely. Several cable networks have very dedicated lineups at the actual crime rate, and practically speaking, cleaning those shelves can't happen overnight. (Replays of "cops," by the way, could still be seen on stations like WGN over the weekend.)
The next logical step would be to look soberly at the images transmitted and whether they are presented responsibly. The famous song "Cops" asks: "What are you going to do?" At a minimum, networks seeking to demonstrate understanding of the movement should start by doing just that.