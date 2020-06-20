& # 39; Predatory child & # 39; tried to kidnap my daughter

Porn star Stormy Daniels tweeted Friday that a predatory boy tried to kidnap his nine-year-old daughter Caden.

In a series of posts on the platform, Daniels said he had been unable to get help from the police when he tried to report the incident.

"I went to the police station and they didn't even let me talk to a detective," said Daniels. wrote.

"A child predator has my address and tried to take my son away."

Details about the alleged kidnapping attempt, including where it allegedly occurred, were not immediately clarified, but Daniels, 41, said he went to police for the first time on Thursday.

Without identifying which police department, he claimed that the police showed "total disinterest" in the case and prevented him from filing a report when he pulled out his passport.

"Hey … did you know that a current passport is not considered 'valid identification' and the police don't even allow you to report an attempted kidnapping without a driver's license? Neither do I," he added in another. cheep.

A police officer acted like a "big d-k" about it, according to Daniels.

She additional that she does not believe that she was the target of the crime.

"This person does not know that I am the mother and has sent messages to other children," Daniels wrote.