& # 39; Primo Brucie & # 39; on the Sirius XM 1960s channel after 15 years on the air

In a surprising move, Sirius XM's on-air cousin, Cousin Brucie Morrow, will depart the '60s on Channel 6 after his show this Saturday night, August 2.

Morrow, 84, whose real name is Bruce Meyerowitz, has been a fixture on the channel that hosts weekly Wednesday through Saturday nights since 2005. He joined Sirius XM shortly after CBS-FM switched from Oldies to a format. for adults. under the Jack FM banner. Morrow signed a multi-year deal hosting early music shows and a weekly talk show for Sirius, as well as the Saturday Night Dance Party-Live and Cruisin 'with Cousin Bruce from Cousin Brucie on Wednesdays.

While Morrow will log out of the satellite giant on Saturday night, he hinted that he won't be retiring, directing listeners to his Facebook page for more details.

Born in Brooklyn, Morrow launched his airborne career at WZBM-AM in Bermuda, and then joined 1010 Wins in 1959, adopting his airborne nickname, "Cousin Brucie". He made his mark as the night sportsman at WABC in 1961, putting on many shows at Palisades Park in New Jersey and introducing The Beatles in his iconic appearance at Shea Stadium. He took over the deceased Wolfman Jack at WNBC in New York in 1974. He then became a station owner, formed Sillerman Morrow Broadcasting with Robert FX Sillerman, and acquired multiple stations in the Northeast markets. He joined CBS FM in 1982, hosting multiple shows, including the "Cruisin’ America ", distributed nationwide.

Morrow also made it to television and movies, appearing as a magician who saw Jennifer Grey's character Baby halfway through the movie "Dirty Dancing". Additional on-screen credits include "The Sergeant 1978". Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band ”and the science fiction series“ Babylon 5 ”.

Morrow's departure comes six months after the departure of another high-profile on-air personality, Kid Kelly, who was also vice president of pop programming for Sirius XM.