& # 39; Private jet for all pets & # 39; to reunite stranded animals during the coronavirus pandemic

Some pets caught by the coronavirus may soon be reunited with their families.

When the pandemic hit and forced closing orders worldwide, many people found themselves unable to travel as they normally would. Some people found themselves stranded, while others were forced to return to their home villages.

Unfortunately, this meant that some pets were left behind. However, an entrepreneur in India is working to help.

Deepika Singh, a Mumbai-based cybersecurity investigator, is organizing a private jet to return the animals to their families, Times Now News reports. He reportedly already has four animals reserved for the flight and needs to find two more passengers for logistics to work.

Singh says he was inspired by the idea after helping his aunt (who lives alone in Delhi) fly to Mumbai to be with her family during the pandemic.

“Some of my friends recently took a plane to Goa and that made me wonder if the same could be done for vulnerable groups like the elderly, for whom taking commercial flights could be risky, and pets that would otherwise be transported through of cargoes, they could have a safer trip home, "Singh told the Mumbai Mirror.

She continued: “When I initially started spreading the word through my WhatsApp network, I received many inquiries, but some passengers refused to travel with pets even if they were caged. Then I got in touch with Rahul Muchhal of Accretion Aviation and we worked on a private jet for all pets that could transport canines and also birds and other pets that were left behind in this confinement. ”

While only one flight is currently being worked on, Singh and the airline are investigating the demand for these pet-only flights to see if they can be converted to a regular service. However, one of the problems is the type of aircraft they could use has an open cockpit. This apparently makes pilots nervous when flying with animals on board.

According to the Mumbai mirror, Singh is contacting several people in Delhi so that he can hire someone to travel with the pets and serve as their flight attendant.

So far, the flight has one Golden Retriever, two Shih Tzus, and a reserved Lady Pheasant bird. Singh says he needs two more reserved passengers for the flight to be viable.