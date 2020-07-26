& # 39; Real & # 39; Adam Gase great reason Frank Gore chose the Jets

Veteran running back Frank Gore had to make a decision this spring. The 37-year-old had two teams interested in signing him: the Jets and the Raiders.

After all, Jets coach Adam Gase made a difference for him and signed a one-year contract with the team. The two have known each other since 2008, when Gase was a low-level assistant with the 49ers and Gore was the team's star running back, and he played for Gase when he was the head coach in 2018 with the Dolphins.

"It was always real with me, man," Gore told The Post on Saturday. “(The Jets) have their boy (Le’Veon Bell), but he wanted me to come in and do what I can to help the team. I respect that. One thing he has never done is tell me one thing and do the other. You know what I'm talking? I feel like this is the way it should be. It has always been real. I respect that."

Gase's relationships with players have been a cause for concern for many fans, who have heard some stories of Gase's end of time in Miami. It emerged again with Jamal Adams criticizing Gase in an interview published on Friday.

Adams, who had openly requested an exchange while in a contractual dispute with the team, was granted that wish on Saturday, and was shipped to Settle in a package that gave the Jets two first-round picks.

But Gore said he is not sure where the criticism comes from.

"When I was with him, I felt like he was fair to everyone," said Gore, who is entering his 16th season in the NFL. "I thought it was fair as a coach. I'm not trying to get into what's going on with Jamal. I respect the way Jamal plays soccer. He plays it the right way. I also respect Adam as a coach. I don't want to go into what those two are going through. That's not my bussiness ".

Gore has played for seven different head coaches, including an interim one, during his time with the 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills and now Jets. He said that all coaches have some players who don't like the coach, but Gase did not have an abnormal number of players who had problems with him.

"In a team we are all different. Every man is not going to be happy with a coach," said Gore. "You know what I'm talking about? I think you're going to be on board or not. I think that's with all the coaches. Not everyone will be happy with their head coach. He was fine with him. As a team, it's hard to get everyone Come in. I think it was fair.

Gore said Gase told him in 2008 that if he ever became a head coach and that Gore kept playing, he would sign him. That came true in 2018 when Gase was the Dolphins coach and Gore was a free agent.

The Dolphins had Kenyan Drake as their starting runner, but Gore said Gase told him what his role would be.

"The situation was basically the same situation this year," said Gore. “They already had their boy and he told me to come in and do what I could to help the team and when they called my number they made plays. That 's what I did. That is what I hope to do this year.

"Adam was always 100 percent with me. I respect him very much. "