& # 39; Real Housewives & # 39; star Tinsley Mortimer leaves mid-season franchise

Tinsley Mortimer is reportedly no longer a "housewife" in New York.

The 44-year-old reality star hinted at his departure from "The Real Housewives of New York" after the episode aired on Thursday night.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for the end of my fairy tale," Mortimer captioned a video clip of her engagement to Scott Kluth on camera.

"Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott," Mortimer continued. "Being a stay at home mom was a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv. Glide on a memory lane ride! I love you all!"

In November, the "RHONY" star announced her engagement to Kluth, whom Bravo viewers saw her date from time to time in recent years.

Mortimer was shown in the Thursday episode packing for Chicago, where Kluth lives and proposed to her. She discussed with her castmates her decision to uproot her life from the Big Apple to the Windy City.

While Mortimer's Instagram post does not reveal his future plans for television, People magazine reported that he will not be returning to the show. A Bravo representative did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Season 12 of the series is currently on hiatus and is expected to re-upload in July.

The couple reportedly met in February 2017 thanks to a blind date set up by former "RHONY" star Carole Radziwill. Kluth finally proposed in November of last year in front of the Chicago Water Tower.