& # 39; RHOBH & # 39; star Denise Richards shoots Brandi Glanville after accusations

Denise Richards talks about an accusation that she participated in a "months" adventure with her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Brandi Glanville after the latter shared a photo of the couple who appears to be kissing on the cheek.

"I love that things unfold on television rather than social media," the 49-year-old actress said as she appeared on "The Talk" on Tuesday, according to Us Weekly. "But what has been out there, I have spent in the media with different statements."

“So for me personally, this is like kindergarten. I'm, like, whatever, "Richards added." We'll just let him play on the show, it's what it is. I can't speak for anyone else. "

Richards has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018 and reportedly walked away from filming the popular reality show because Glanville had been spreading lies that the two had allegedly hooked up more than once.

On Saturday, Glanville, 47, sent fans into a frenzy when he shared the teaser photo on Twitter amid reports that Richards walked away from the filming of "RHOBH" due to rumors spreading about his alleged connections. .

Glanville doubled his claims on Monday alleging: "It's a million percent DR! It doesn't look like a DR."

Fox News has contacted Richards' representative to comment on the allegations.

Last month, People magazine revealed a super teaser for the upcoming season of the long-running reality show that showed Glanville talking about the claims to other cast members.

"I woke her up the next morning (and) she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He will kill me'," Glanville alleges to his co-stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a seated dinner, apparently before Richards' arrival.