& # 39; Rocket Arena & # 39; It could be another & # 39; Fortnite & # 39; if fans still have an appetite

Released on July 14, "Rocket Arena" is a new multiplayer shooter game unrelated to the mega-popular "Fortnite", but many cited the art style, font, and fast play style as similar.
"I think it is flattering for people to say that. But I also think it is important for us to say that we really believe that this is their own thing," said Jonas Norberg, executive producer of Final Strike Games, the independent studio behind "Rocket Arena." , which will be available for Xbox, PlayStation 4 and PC with possible cross-platform games.
This is the first Final Strike game, and the study insists that the game is based on an original idea. The developers say they learned from the success of current games like "Fortnite", "Super Smash Bros" and "Rocket League", but that the gameplay is different.
Also, in "Rocket Arena", there is no death, although there are knockouts.
Unlike dying in other games, which can happen quickly and punish users with a timeout and sometimes loss of progress, in "Rocket Arena" players can work to avoid being knocked out, using their rockets to shoot the ground and stay afloat within the limits of the game. Aiming at an opponent doesn't hurt, but makes them more likely to fly out of the ring, just like in "Super Smash Bros." from Nintendo.
"[The origin] was actually a very organic process," said Gregg Metzler, lead designer of "Rocket Arena." "I remember hearing a comment: 'I really like playing your game, but I'm still dying. The design that came out of that was, well, what if we made a game where no one dies?"
Still, like "Fortnite", "Rocket Arena" feels kid-friendly and cartoonish with tons of colored shells being launched by and. There is no specific demographic target, according to Final Strike, that wants to appeal to the widest possible audience for the game.
CNN Business played the game and found that one of the characters, Rev, is particularly easy and fun to roam the skies, sending enemies flying off the map with a few well-directed rockets.
Final Strike appears to have taken notes, as "Rocket Arena" is scheduled for frequent updates after launch.
"We try to collect as much information as we can from other games, but in the end, each game is different, so we really focused on providing value for the players," said Mike Kerr, another executive producer of Final Strike, about the strategy. update. .
The studio also carefully planned its business model, which focuses on the base price of $ 29.99, a battle pass that unlocks more rewards and in-game purchases for additional cosmetics.
"Rocket Arena" will also be launched with an available "ranked" competitive mode, which could open up the possibility for the game to become an e-sport in the future.
"We are listening to the audience that we have now, and as we go live, we are going to continue to listen to the audience," Kerr said. "Once we can get people involved in that gameplay, we feel pretty confident that they are going to love it, and we look forward to building a great community out of it."