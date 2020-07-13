& # 39; Rocket Arena & # 39; It could be another & # 39; Fortnite & # 39; if fans still have an appetite





Released on July 14, "Rocket Arena" is a new multiplayer shooter game unrelated to the mega-popular "Fortnite", but many cited the art style, font, and fast play style as similar.

"I think it is flattering for people to say that. But I also think it is important for us to say that we really believe that this is their own thing," said Jonas Norberg, executive producer of Final Strike Games, the independent studio behind "Rocket Arena." , which will be available for Xbox, PlayStation 4 and PC with possible cross-platform games.

This is the first Final Strike game, and the study insists that the game is based on an original idea. The developers say they learned from the success of current games like "Fortnite", "Super Smash Bros" and "Rocket League", but that the gameplay is different.

For one, "Rocket Arena" is not a real battle like "Fortnite". In Fortnite, teams must survive to the end on an increasingly smaller map, but in "Rocket Arena" there are five game modes, including Rocketball, in which players shoot each other while trying to score in a game of soccer, and Mega Rocket, in which players must fight to secure giant rockets and capture them before the other team.