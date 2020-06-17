& # 39; Siesta Key & # 39; star Alex Kompothecras fired by MTV after allegedly sharing racist posts online

Alex Kompothecras has been fired from the MTV reality show "Siesta Key" after allegedly making racist comments online, including exchanging images of white supremacists.

The news was confirmed to Fox News by an MTV spokesperson on Tuesday.

"We have made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," the online statement read. "It will not be in future seasons of & # 39; Siesta Key & # 39;".

The show's official social media channels shared the same statement on Tuesday.

The exact posts and extent of its alleged content are unclear at the moment, but have been circulating online through fan pages, People reports.

Kompothecras, 25, has appeared in all three seasons of the show, according to IMDb.

"Alex is the king of Siesta Key. He is known for his over-the-top parties and his playboy lifestyle," says a biography provided by MTV. "But now that Alex graduated from college, he should focus less on the joys of careless youth and more on his uncertain future."

Kompothecras' father Gary also served as a producer on the show, while his girlfriend and mother of their daughter Alyssa Salerno also appear in the cast.

MTV representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, and Kompothecras could not be reached.

Kompothecras is among a handful of reality stars who will be removed from their shows due to racially biased behavior, including Dee Nguyen from MTV's "The Challenge," as well as several cast members from "Vanderpump Rules."