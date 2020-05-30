& # 39; Silent & # 39; COVID-19 more widespread than previously thought





WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) – A new cruise study suggests that the number of people infected with the new coronavirus but without symptoms may be much higher than previously thought.

More than 80% of those who tested positive for the infection had no symptoms, according to the study published online May 27 in the journal Thorax.

The findings could be important as confinement restrictions begin to ease, highlighting the need for accurate data on how many people around the world have been infected, chief editor of the magazine Alan Smyth said in a linked blog.

The study focused on a ship with 128 passengers and 95 crew that left Argentina in mid-March for a planned 21-day cruise in Antarctica. The journey began after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus a global pandemic.

Passengers who in the past three weeks had been in countries where coronavirus infection rates were high were unable to board. All passengers allowed to board had their temperature taken before boarding, and the ship had numerous hand sanitizing stations, particularly in the dining room.

After the first case of fever was reported on the 8th day of the trip, infection control measures were implemented immediately, including the confinement of passengers to their cabins and the use of personal protective equipment by any member of the crew. in contact with sick passengers.

The ship arrived in Uruguay on the 13th, where eight passengers and the crew eventually required a medical evacuation to the hospital for COVID-19 related respiratory failure.

On day 20, all the remaining 217 passengers and crew underwent a swab test to detect the new coronavirus, and more than half (59%) tested positive. However, 81% of those who tested positive had no symptoms.

The findings suggest that coronavirus infection rates on cruise ships are likely to be "significantly underestimated," and that passengers should be monitored after leaving ships to reduce the risk of community-wide spread of the virus, the researchers said.

The study authors also said that the potentially high rate of false negative results obtained with current swab tests suggests the need for secondary testing.

"It is difficult to find a reliable estimate of the number of positive COVID patients without symptoms," but the 1% rate suggested by the WHO in early March is much lower than the cruise rate in this study, Smyth said in his Blog.

"As countries move out of confinement, a high proportion of infected, but asymptomatic, individuals may mean that a much larger percentage of the population than expected may have been infected with COVID," he noted.

Whether people who have been infected are immune to the new coronavirus or not, the findings emphasize the urgent need for accurate global data on how many people have been infected, he concluded.

