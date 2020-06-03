& # 39; Spider-Man & # 39; scale the Manhattan Bridge during the George Floyd protests

Thousands of George Floyd protesters trying to cross the Manhattan bridge He had an unlikely ally: a friendly Spider-Man neighborhood, according to a viral video.

The applause broke out Tuesday night when someone dressed in the superhero's tight-fitting outfit started climbing a low section of the bridge, according to a video that has been viewed 2.7 million times.

"You mess with one of us, you mess with all of us," someone in the crowd yelled, quoting a phrase from 2002's "Spider-Man."

To applaud, Spider-Man greeted the masses as he perched on a ledge.

Others, however, suggested that the webhead's involvement was the final proof that Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson was right all along: Spider-Man really was a "threat".

SEE HOW IT SUPPORTS Pillagers and Plunderers! IT'S A THREAT TO NEW YORK " Suleiman Pasha joked.

Its appearance occurred when thousands of people were blocked from entering Manhattan by a strong police presence on the bridge.