& # 39; SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit & # 39; now available in Apple Arcade

Apple regularly adds new games to its Apple Arcade gaming service, and this week's addition features characters from the popular SpongeBob cartoon. Described as a platform game, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit allows players to take on the role of SpongeBob to defeat Plankton's minions and rescue SpongeBob's friends.

The problem has come to Bikini Bottom! The evil "brain" Sheldon J. Plankton has once again devised a plan to steal Krabby Patty's secret formula. This time he has enlisted his army of cousins ​​to capture all of SpongeBob's friends! Play as SpongeBob in his epic side-scrolling quest through Bikini Bottom! Explore, collect coins and spatulas, and smash obstacles as SpongeBob runs to rescue his friends, defeat Plankton's minions, and retrieve the formula. Keep an eye out for your favorite Bikini Bottom residents … you never know who you'll run into!

The gameplay includes locations known as Bikini Bottom, Glove World, and Chum Bucket, along with mechanisms like trampolines, ziplines, and transformation machines to transform SpongeBob into a variety of silly ways.

Characters in the SpongeBob universe that include Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and Plankton are present in the game, and there are plenty of enemies to defeat, including King Medusa.

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit is available in the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and in the Mac App Store for Mac. Playing the game requires a subscription to "Apple Arcade", which is priced at $ 4.99 per month or $ 49.99 per year.

ArApple Arcade‌ provides access to over 100 games on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, ‌Apple TV‌ and Mac with no in-app purchases or ads.