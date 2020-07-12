& # 39; Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back & # 39; tops the box office in 23 years

Strength is strong with this one.

For the first time since its 1980 release, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" is at the top of the box office due to its relaunch in theaters that have sprung up across the country.

With a gross of $ 175,000 at 483 locations, the film is expected to generate a total of $ 400,000 to $ 500,000 by the end of the weekend, Deadline reports.

Empire Strikes Back, considered the best Star Wars film, is the fifth film in the Star Wars saga and the second in the original trilogy; It stars Mark Hamil, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams.

The film was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2010.

The reissue of the film, as well as several other classics or audience favorites, is a move that many theaters are using to generate revenue as the coronavirus pandemic breaks out across the world.

Other now-popular emerging drive-in movies include "Jaws," "Ghostbusters," and "Jurassic Park."

The Star Wars saga worldwide has earned $ 10.3 billion.