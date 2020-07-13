& # 39; Stiff & # 39; Aaron Judge misses another Yankees fake game

While Aaron Judge stayed out of the Yankees' mock game for the second day in a row with a stiff neck, Giancarlo Stanton said he is progressing with his calf and feeling good at the plate.

According to manager Aaron Boone, Judge received more treatment on Sunday and "was still a little stiff."

"It's something we don't want to push at this time," said Boone. "He's gotten a lot of work and at-bats so far. He's doing a little better, but he's still stiff."

Judge returns from a fractured rib that sidelined him in spring training, but said he would be ready for the opening day of the next 60-game season on July 23 in Washington.

The Yankees don't have a pretend game on Monday, and Boone remains optimistic. Judge will return on Tuesday.

As for Stanton, he will start the year only as DH, but is working outfield during batting practice.

At the plate, he said he is ticking down and that he is dealing with the oddities of spring 2.0 training as best he can.

"It's just a matter of,‘ Are you worried about everything else, the empty stadium and no one here, or are you trying to improve and lock yourself up? "Stanton said. "It's about managing distractions, although in this case, nothing around would be a distraction."

When asked if his experience playing in front of small crowds in Miami with the Marlins will be similar to a lack of fans this season, Stanton said: "It doesn't matter if it's a little. A little helps more than anything. … In the end of the day, hitting, it's you and the pitcher. If you let something get in the way, you're not focused enough anymore. "