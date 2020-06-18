& # 39; Stoopers & # 39; They locate the artist Ralph Serrano after saving his works from the street

It was an offer that Lily Bilgrey could not refuse.

While browsing Instagram on Monday, the 20-year-old graphic design student paused in an instant from a stack of colorful works of art leaning against a fence, just a few blocks from her apartment on the Upper West Side.

The mermaid song came from @StoopingNYC, an account run by an anonymous duo that posts photos of discarded furniture and other home decor, along with where to find them on the sidewalk.

“When I saw that there was something cool and artistic on the Upper West Side, I was very excited. Most of the art stuff is in Brooklyn, ”says Bilgrey, who follows the diet religiously along with nearly 40,000 other street scavengers.

Items in the photo, from pristine designer couches to odd home lamps, are usually snatched away by budget-conscious New Yorkers in an hour.

The paintings were no different: Bilgrey and his neighbors flocked to 90th Street between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenues to mark one of the colorful doodles. But as they did so, commenters on Instagram frantically wrote: Who was the artist? Why were so many precious (and apparently professional) works so randomly discarded? Had the talent behind them been evicted despite a state moratorium?

Using the details of a postcard glued between the two pieces he collected and the "Artistikz" signature he deciphered, Bilgrey turned to Google. "It felt like an escape room or something, with all these clues," she says.

He identified its creator: Ralph Serrano, who uses the identifier @El_ArteoMuerte on Instagram. So she texted him.

Her response was bittersweet, and so was her story. As a 48-year-old muralist, Serrano decided to leave the city in May because he could no longer afford to rent his three-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side after commissions and projects ran out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to canvas, Serrano also paints murals (such as East in East Harlem) and does body art.

Before the move, Serrano, who moved to New York in 1992, sold some of his works and sent others to the family in Puerto Rico, where he is headed next month.

He was gutted to leave about 30 of the canvases in the room he used as a study. "The document I signed (upon moving) said that whatever was left would be considered garbage," Serrano told The Post. "I thought,‘ Oh man, this sucks. "

So on Monday, he was shocked and excited when the instagrammers started approaching, asking if he was okay and if they could afford the pieces they took off the sidewalk. (Suppose your landlord or maintenance worker stacked them outside your building when cleaning the unit for a future tenant.)

"As an artist, you don't want to leave your work behind. I felt like I had left my children behind. I was really heartbroken at having to do it," says Serrano. "All the love in the post at Stooping has lifted my spirits… Even messages simple "stay strong" and "keep moving", to people who make donations, to photos of people who say, "Look, here it is in my living room now!"

Serrano estimates he received around $ 800 from "duck" fans (as they call the activity) through the Cash app. His pieces are generally priced between $ 500 and $ 2,500.

Benefactors include Jack Houlton-Vinyl, who caught a painting by one of his favorite musicians, James Brown, from the pile. Concerned that Serrano might feel "exploited," he exchanged Instagram messages with the artist, sharing his plan to hang the black-and-white portrait alongside the framed records.

A native of the neighborhood, the 28-year-old public school teacher felt the experience was "such a New York time."

“I went to elementary school five blocks from where (Serrano) was doing his jobs during those years. I am proud to be able to show that story within my space, ”he says. "I was right on the moon to have the picture and be able to talk to him about it."

Bilgrey was also concerned about what happened to Serrano, but was pleased to give his paintings a safe home. The designer, who grew up in Freehold Township, NJ, and the Upper West Side, moved into her tile-walled apartment in December from a bedroom. She bought a bed and sofa before she ran out of funds, and leaned over the past six months to furnish the rest.

"I've basically seen entire apartments on the street because of COVID. It's sad and it presents the bent community with a moral question. This is someone's life," says Bilgrey, who works part-time at a local comedy club. “I'm giving this piece of furniture a new life, and I have a happy home and I care about my things, that's how I rationalize it for myself. But I wish there was more I could do for families or people who have to leave New York early or be evicted. "

Serrano reports that he is also more cheerful. "It has been very moving and makes me feel very humble and grateful for all the love and support," he says. "It is so surprising that out of a bad situation, in the middle of all this madness, something that I consider very positive came up. It gave me back the energy I needed, because I was fighting."

The experience of discovering the works of Serrano, and later Serrano himself, is one of the beautiful coincidences of the city, adds Bilgrey.

"People have a misconception about New Yorkers, that they are all mean and rude, but they are not. They are all neighbors," she says. "Even in the most difficult times, we all come together."