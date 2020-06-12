& # 39; Super spreader & # 39 ;: Is there really a & # 39; super spreader & # 39; Covid-19?

These people have been called "super spreaders", but are they really different from the rest of us?

"It's not a great term to be labeled on an individual level," said Dr. Jared Baeten, professor of public health and epidemiology, and dean of the University of Washington School of Public Health. "But I think it helps people think about how a virus like this can quickly get through communities."

It could be that a supposed super spreader is the right person in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Some people are particularly infectious or that the (amount of) time or the number of people they spend time with is enough to make their effect on the spread of the virus disproportionately greater than average," Baeten said.

Measure how viruses spread

First, a little science. Infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists have a number to describe how infectious a disease is. It is called the reproduction number or R-nothing, written R0. Basically it is a measure of the average number of people that an infected person infects.

"How infectious is a disease, you rate it by this R-zero factor. The R-zero factor is somewhere between 2 and 3 for the coronavirus. For measles it is much higher, it is between 16 and 32" , explains Dr. Rob Murphy, professor of infectious diseases and biomedical engineering, and executive director of the Institute for Global Health, at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.

The reproduction number of a disease can change as time passes; It can also be different in different places. The goal is to get it as low as possible.

"All you have to do to get rid of an epidemic is make the R-factor nothing less than one. As soon as it is less than one, each person gives it to less than another person, it disappears," Murphy said. "The problem with the R-nothing factor is that it is very nice to describe the average. However, in medicine, as in many things, if you find an average person, let me know; I want to go meet them."

In other words, experts think that most people infected with the virus are so-called "dead ends," infecting, on average, less than one, and a small proportion of people infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid. -19 are infecting many more people than the average.

What makes super diffusion possible?

One reason that someone can infect more people than others is down to individual bodies.

"Everyone is different, they are handling the virus in their bodies differently," Murphy said. "So certain people have what we call a high viral load – that's just the amount of virus per drop. Some people have 10 to 100 times more viruses in their drops than others."

Baeten agrees. "There are things that we don't fully understand about this virus, but generally with viral infections, there are a variety of viral loads, and some people, either because of the way the virus interacts with their immune system or their genetics, have a higher burden viral than others. And a higher viral load probably means they are more infectious to the people they meet. " He adds that the duration of the contact is also very important.

Both Murphy and Baeten say behavioral aspects may also play a role.

Does anyone speak out loud? People who speak out loud (or sing or snort during exercise) are believed to release more virus-laden drops into the air because of what they are doing or how they are doing it.

Is that person an outgoing person who enjoys the company of others or the hugged guy who physically approaches others? For now, we've all been educated about the benefits of isolation and social distancing to keep infection rates low, but even during a pandemic, that doesn't always happen.

Another factor that could lead to super diffusion is time. Studies have found that people begin to remove virus particles approximately two days before they begin to show symptoms, when they are pre-symptomatic; Others never experience asymptomatic Covid-19 symptoms at all, but are still removing viruses. People in both groups circulate throughout the day without knowing it, infecting others.

"The unfortunate thing about transmitting the disease is that just when the infection goes away, just before a person becomes symptomatic, they probably have the highest level (of viruses)," Murphy said. "So, the day they start having symptoms, and the day before and maybe the day before is when they have the highest viral load."

Location location location

The opportunity to spread is also important. "Just because someone has a high viral load doesn't make them a super spread if they're behind a mask (or) at home," Baeten said. "Because super spread occurs when someone who is capable of transmitting the virus is in contact with enough people that they end up spreading the virus to more people than the average."

That's where places come into play, like a crowded nightclub, church service, or meat packing plant. "Those are all the kinds of events that can be a setup for wide spread," says Baeten. "Introduce someone who is infectious, and maybe not even super infectious, in a crowd of people indoors for an extended period of time, like a funeral, like a sporting event, like a nursing home, and that can amplify propagating. "

Epidemiologists have a way of capturing this type of disease that is grouped in different places: it is called the dispersion factor (or "K").

"In a way, it is a measure to give you an idea of ​​whether it is a disease that occurs randomly over time and place, or is one that is grouped by time and place," explains Michael Osterholm, director of the Center. of Infectious Diseases. Research and politics at the University of Minnesota. "If you have 100 cases, they will be randomly distributed as each foot apart … Or you can have the same 100 cases in the same space but grouped, so one group here (of) 30 people very closely together, another over there. So an attempt to measure is how randomly (or grouped) they occur in that space. "

Another way to think about it is that the dispersion factor measures how many cases of infection are responsible for all transmissions. The lower the number, the more the disease is "clustered" around super dispersed events or locations.

It turns out that the coronavirus is highly clustered, according to several studies. An as-yet-unpublished University of Minnesota study by Osterholm colleagues found that 20% of cases in Hong Kong, all related to social gatherings, were responsible for 80% of the broadcasts. (That translates to a dispersion factor of about 0.45, for anyone tracking.)

Gwenan Knight and colleagues at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine have been studying environments related to coronavirus transmission. The results of a study by his colleagues, which is still a preprint that has not yet been peer-reviewed, point to an even greater clustering effect.

"We know that the transmission of many infectious diseases is heterogeneous: different people transmit more and different environments lead to transmission than others (for example, indoors rather than outdoors). This seems especially true for this new coronavirus with factor analysis dispersal that suggests that 10% of cases cause 80% of infections, "he wrote in an email.

As for where these clusters have occurred, "in our database of transmission-linked settings, we found the usual suspects (healthcare and cruise ships, etc.) but some weird things, like various meat processing plants and less schools that we "d expect." She adds "large, shared accommodations" like worker dormitories and refugee camps to the list.

"We have not yet found that the protests are associated, but we are really looking at the settings rather than the events," says Knight. "I imagine that the protests might not be as risky as they are outdoors, but then people can be involved in screaming (which can be dangerous for transmission) and can be in close contact for long periods of time."

Putting the pieces together

Knowing that coronavirus transmissions often occur in groups linked to particular settings and through certain individuals can help inform how governments, public health experts, and society attempt to control it.

All experts agree that frequent handwashing, masks, and social distancing are key to keeping the infection rate low. Studies back it up: A meta-analysis of more than 150 studies, recently published in The Lancet, found that the probability of transmission when people are less than about 3.3 feet away is almost 13%, but that drops to 2.6% when they're more than 3.3 feet apart, and twice that is even better. And the chance of transmission without a mask is over 17%, compared to 3% when wearing a mask.

Murphy adds that "massive testing – five times more than we have" is also needed to confirm who is sick with Covid-19, as well as to identify who may be infected and walk without symptoms. "You have to identify them," he said. "So basically test everyone and then quarantine people who are infectious. That would do it alone."

But he notes that barriers to testing (such as cost and accessibility) must be removed or "people will simply leave the system." He foresees a not too distant future moment where people can be evaluated and receive their result on the spot, or even evaluate themselves at home.

Knight says, "We may need to tailor the exit exit strategies to target some locations more than others, for example, riskier settings should be kept closed or visits to these settings should be monitored on-contact tracking applications. understand where and from whom the transmission occurs, we can intervene to stop it. "

Osterholm adds the contact trace to the list of control measures. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, which he directs, recently published a paper on the subject, outlining the right and wrong ways to track contacts without alienating people and wasting resources.

He argues in favor of a more specific approach.

"Understand that the whole thesis of contact tracing can fall on this same topic (of super spreaders)," he says. "If you have a small number of cases, you can clearly try to locate them all, and you don't wonder if they are super spreaders or not. With thousands of cases, you will always try to determine: what are the highest priorities? If you don't have idea of ​​who the super spreaders are, there's no way you can factor that. " But therein lies the problem, he says: "Tracking contacts will not identify these people for themselves until long after they are sick." And by then, the damage will be done.

No one knows who is super spreading, even the person who is spreading the virus, until it is too late.

"If we could identify super spreaders early, that would help, but at this point we don't have a reasonable way to do it," said Osterholm. "There is no big double S on the forehead that says 'Super spreader' so we can go find them. And that's the challenge."

Murphy has a slightly different opinion. "If they are super spreaders or just regular spreaders, it really doesn't make any difference, they are spreading," he said.

Ultimately, Baeten said, it all comes down to all of us, because we are in this together.

"I think it is incumbent on all of us to do our best not to be a super spreader by staying away from large crowds and great attractions where we could spread the virus, and wearing a mask."