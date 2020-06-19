& # 39; Swing Low, Sweet Chariot & # 39;: English rugby union bosses reviewing the song of the slave era used as singing





The Rugby Football Union (RFU) did not immediately respond to CNN, but in a statement to the British media, the organization said it was determined to "accelerate change and raise awareness," as the Black Lives Matter movement incites corporations and institutions to rethink how to function.

"The song Swing Low, Sweet Chariot has long been part of rugby culture and is sung by many who are unaware of their origins or their sensibilities."

"The RFU has stated that we need to do more to achieve diversity and we are determined to accelerate change and raise awareness," the governing body said in a statement.

"The song Swing Low, Sweet Chariot has long been part of rugby culture and is sung by many who are unaware of their origins or their sensibilities."

"We are reviewing its historical context and our role in educating fans to make informed decisions." Former England rugby union player Maggie Alphonsi spoke about why she no longer sings the song, writing in Twitter : "I will NEVER stop using my voice!" Brian Moore, a former English rugby union player and commentator said : "The world has moved on and, with reason, things that were normal then should not necessarily be normal now … They must be celebrated in their legitimate context." But former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan posted a news story about the song-related issues on Instagram with the caption: "Please tell me if I'm wrong … but this surely can't be right!"






