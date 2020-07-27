& # 39; Tenet & # 39 ;, Christopher Nolan's new film, will be released internationally before the US.

By
Zaheer
-
0
9


Director Christopher Nolan's new thriller will be released internationally on August 26, Warner Bros. said Monday. The film will be released a week later in the United States for the Labor Day weekend that will open on September 3.

"Tenet", which has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus, will open in 70 countries starting August 26. Some of the major countries include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Warner Bros. which is a unit of AT&T (T), who also owns CNN, said the film will be released in select U.S. cities, but did not specify which cities.
Originally, the film was due to open in July before it was delayed until August 12. Warner Bros. said last week that they would delay the film again, citing "continued uncertainty."

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they can safely reopen," Toby Emmerich, President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement last week. "Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates."

Here we explain why you can't see Mulan & # 39; at Disney + right now

The movie that has a set release date, at least for now, is a big problem for the film industry.

Major theater chains are trying to reopen amid the global outbreak, but it's hard to entice audiences to return to theaters without a new blockbuster to sell tickets. A twisted and mysterious film by one of Hollywood's most popular directors, "Tenet" represents that potential box office success.

AMC Theaters (AMC), the world's largest cinema chain, said last week that it was postponing the reopening of its American theaters in "mid-to-late August" to better align with the expected release dates of box office hits like "Tenet."

Disney also announced last week that "Mulan," another possible box office hit slated for August 21, was being removed from the calendar due to the global health crisis.

The studio did not give a new release date for "Mulan," which has also been repeatedly delayed since March due to the pandemic.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when "Tenet" would be available in the United States.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here