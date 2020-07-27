& # 39; Tenet & # 39 ;, Christopher Nolan's new film, will be released internationally before the US.

"Tenet", which has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus, will open in 70 countries starting August 26. Some of the major countries include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they can safely reopen," Toby Emmerich, President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement last week. "Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates."
The movie that has a set release date, at least for now, is a big problem for the film industry.
Major theater chains are trying to reopen amid the global outbreak, but it's hard to entice audiences to return to theaters without a new blockbuster to sell tickets. A twisted and mysterious film by one of Hollywood's most popular directors, "Tenet" represents that potential box office success.
Disney also announced last week that "Mulan," another possible box office hit slated for August 21, was being removed from the calendar due to the global health crisis.
The studio did not give a new release date for "Mulan," which has also been repeatedly delayed since March due to the pandemic.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when "Tenet" would be available in the United States.