& # 39; Tenet & # 39 ;, Christopher Nolan's new film, will be released internationally before the US.





Director Christopher Nolan's new thriller will be released internationally on August 26, Warner Bros. said Monday. The film will be released a week later in the United States for the Labor Day weekend that will open on September 3.

"Tenet", which has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus, will open in 70 countries starting August 26. Some of the major countries include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Warner Bros. which is a unit of AT&T ( T ) , who also owns CNN, said the film will be released in select U.S. cities, but did not specify which cities.

Originally, the film was due to open in July before it was delayed until August 12. Warner Bros. said last week that they would delay the film again, citing "continued uncertainty."