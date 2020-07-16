& # 39; The Alienist & # 39; actress, Dakota Fanning, explains how she escaped the Hollywood child curse

EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Fanning started in Hollywood when she was just six years old, but fame doesn't surprise her.

The 26-year-old has appeared in numerous films during her decades-long career, including "Uptown Girls," "War of the Worlds," "The Secret Life of Bees," "The Runaways" and "The Twilight Saga." Just to name a few.

Her younger sister Elle Fanning has also been acting from a young age and has even played younger versions of her brother's characters in "I Am Sam" and the miniseries "Taken". Elle, 22, has also had a successful film career, with roles in "Maleficent," "We Bought a Zoo," and "The Beguiled," among others.

But unlike other child stars before her, who endured difficulties transitioning to adult roles, Fanning has been constantly busy playing a variety of roles. People magazine previously reported that as a teenager, Fanning enjoyed a sense of normalcy when the cameras weren't rolling and became a cheerleader for the varsity team at her Los Angeles-based high school. At the time, Fanning said she was "lucky" to appear in movies and go to a school where she was not treated differently.

And these days, Fanning is still keeping busy. He currently stars in TNT's period drama "The Alienist: Angel of Darkness," where he plays a woman in the late 19th century in New York City, where a serial killer wreaks havoc.

Fanning spoke to Fox News about how he escaped the so-called curse of the child star, appearing in "The Alienist," one of the biggest challenges he faced on set and what his next dream role would be.

Fox News: You've been acting since the age of six. Not many child actors have a career as successful and enduring as theirs. How did you manage to stay so punished and escape the so-called curse of the child star that we usually hear?

Dakota Fanning: For me, I think I have always kept my love pure for what I do. When you start so young, it's really like a fantasy and you're using your imagination and it's an improved version of playing at home.

So I think I've always approached it that way, it's supposed to be fun, and it's supposed to be creative, and it's supposed to get you excited. And I'm lucky that I still love what I do. And that has always been at the center of every decision I have made in terms of my career.

I'm certainly not perfect. I have made mistakes and I am learning like everyone else, but I have wonderful people around me, my family, my friends and the people I work with. They have helped me along the way. And that is the most important thing in life, it is your relationships with others.

Fox News: You are currently starring in "The Alienist: Angel of Darkness". How powerful has it been to play a woman in the 1890s who opens her own private detective agency?

Fanning: It is so wonderful. I got to play this character in the first season as the first woman to hold a position in the police department, which was a feat for a woman during that time.

And this is a year later, she went alone and opened the detective agency and has other young women who are working with her to be her mentor. And we really see her contemplating and dealing with what it means to be a modern woman in 1897. And it's not that different from what women contemplate and think today.

Fox News: Your character wears a corset, which is not an easy task. How difficult was it for you to adapt to such a restrictive garment, especially for hours on set?

Fanning: We filmed in Budapest, Hungary, both times and in the summer. And it's very, very hot. And talking about that 95-degree heat corset in July isn't the easiest thing in the world. First, you can't imagine that you will ever get used to it. Obviously, this is the second season, so it's my second period of use for seven months.

So I knew immediately what I was in for, but eventually, you really get used to it and it becomes a second skin and it's so essential to the shape of the clothes … You couldn't put your clothes on if they weren't wearing the corset, so definitely not It is something that I have adopted in my daily life like Dakota, but for Sarah, it is an essential layer of her armor.

Fox News: How has your relationship with the cast changed since everyone started filming "The Alienist"?

Fanning: Oh man, it's just gotten closer and better. I think one of the best things about being part of this project was the friendships I made with the cast and we stay in touch all the time and it just got deeper and closer.

So it's been really wonderful to have friendships with Luke Evans and Daniel Bruhl and all the other actors who came back and new people we had come to this season. The friendships you create are always an exciting part of making something new.

Fox News: It seems like you've done a little bit of everything, is there a dream character or story that you would love to play that you haven't done yet?

Fanning: There are so many, there are so many stories out there. So many talented people who are so creative and so material. I don't know if I only have one, it's always amazing.

I couldn't have dreamed of "The Alienist" or "The Angel of Darkness". It was based on books written in the 90s. But here we are in 2020 doing it about something that happened in 1897. You never know. I think I'm always excited to be amazed by what appears in my eyes.

I don't know, but there is a lot to do. I have been acting for a long time and I have a lot of experience, but I am also only 26 years old and I have a lot of my life to live and a lot of my work that I still have to do. And I am excited about that.

"The Alienist: Angel of Darkness" premieres July 19 at 9 p.m. ET at TNT.