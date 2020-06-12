& # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; launches the first & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; black after clamor for better diversity

James, 28, was a popular contestant on season 16 of "The Bachelorette" and is best friends with former "Bachelorette" contestant Tyler Cameron, with whom he runs the nonprofit ABC Food Tours.

"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement. "When filming failed to go as planned, we were given the benefit of time to meet Matt and we all agreed that he would be a perfect bachelor."

"We know we have a responsibility to make sure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly serving our audience," Burke added.

A Change.org petition urging ABC to address the lack of diversity in the reality of the dating franchise, which includes "The Bachelor" and its main spin-off, "The Bachelorette," garnered the support of thousands, including franchisees.

The petition stated that "ABC and Warner Bros. have been producing Bachelor content for 18 years. During that time, they have released 40 tracks of the season, but only one black track. This is unacceptable."

"As creators of one of the most popular and influential franchises on television, ABC and Warner Bros. have the opportunity and responsibility to present relationships, families and stories of black, indigenous, colored (" BIPOC ")," the statement read. in the request. . "The franchise, and all who represent it, must reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country, both in front of and behind the camera."

Lawyer Rachel Lindsay was the first African-American lead in the franchise as "The Bachelorette" during season 13 of the dating series.

Lindsay retweeted a call to support the diversity campaign launched by superfan writer and franchise Brett S. Vergara earlier this week.

Nick Viall, "Bachelor" from season 21, retweeted the campaign and encouraged others to do the same.

The discussion about the lack of inclusion in the franchise is not new.

In 2012, two African-American men, Nathaniel Claybrooks and Christopher Johnson, filed a class action lawsuit alleging that ABC was intentionally excluding people of color from leading the show after they both applied to be "The Bachelor" in 2011.

Despite the addition of more contestants of color, and the cast of Juan Pablo Galavis, who is Latino, as "Bachelor" from season 18, many viewers have continued to criticize racial disparities in the franchise.

Lindsay said during an interview with "AfterBuzz" last week that she considers "The Bachelor's" diversity issues to be "disgraceful" and has considered cutting ties with the franchise.

"We are in 45 presidents. And in 45 presidents there has been a black president," Lindsday said. "He is almost on a par with saying that he is more likely to become the president of the United States than a black leader in this franchise. That is crazy. That is ridiculous."

Burke said the network is committed to diversity.

"This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action regarding the diversity issues in this franchise," he said. "We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we are eager to embark on this journey with him."