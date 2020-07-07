& # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; Remember with & # 39; The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! & # 39;

A teaser for the flashback show features grainy footage of presenter Chris Harrison in some ill-fitting suits, and revisits the first "Bachelor," Alex Michel, and the premiere of his spin-off series, "The Bachelorette," with a then Trista Rehn (now Sutter) in the lead role.

Remember when rose ceremonies were called "invitation night"? Remember when Trista married Ryan Sutter at a special wedding? (They are one of the few "singles" franchise couples who are still married.)

Harrison will take fans through two seasons in the three-hour special.

The show will also feature an update on season 23 "Bachelor" Colton Underwood, who recently parted ways with his selection Cassie Randolph, who will be video chatting for an interview with Harrison.