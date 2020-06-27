ABC's "The Bachelorette", arguably one of the world's most unhealthy competition shows, will begin filming again in California shortly after July 4, despite the furious pandemic.

Sources tell Page Six that the male contestants, who this season will compete for Clare Crawley's affection, should show up a couple of days before filming begins to get tested for the coronavirus.

And then, presumably, the traditional one-month beso-palooza will begin.

The bacterial bonanza, which begins when the deadly coronavirus outbreak is having an explosive resurgence in California, will give the "final rose" trademark a sinister new ring.

When asked for comment, Warner Bros. Rep. Greg Khach said, without asking if he could speak in the background, "In the background and not for attribution, there is no comment from Warner Bros."

Perhaps fortunately, relatively few people can see the sickly spectacle. The show, which once attracted some 17 million viewers for its premieres, has been trending down the ratings for years, and hit an all-time low last season, drawing just 4.7 million viewers, according to TV ratings data analysts. Numbers.

Shortly after seeking comment, Variety published a story announcing that "The Bachelorette" would be the first major television show to return to production in the United States. "The entire season will be filmed in a quarantined location with all cast and crew members living in the location," the specialist magazine reported.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that people traveling to the state from coronavirus hot spots, including Florida and Texas, would have to be quarantined upon arrival.