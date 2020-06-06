& # 39; The country is in trouble & # 39; due to race

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich released an emotional statement on the death of George Floyd on Saturday, saying that "the country is in trouble" and that he is "ashamed as a white person" knowing that a black man is still may be "lynched". "

Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, put a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking outrage, protests and civil unrest in the United States. Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder.

"In a strange and counterintuitive way, the best teaching moment of this most recent tragedy … was the expression on the officer's face," Popovich said in An exciting video posted by the Spurs on Twitter.

"So white people see how carefree, how informal, how everyday their work is, so much so that they could just stick their left hand in their pocket, move their knee a little bit to teach this person something of a kind of lesson … and that it was his right and his duty to do it, in his mind.

"I think I'm embarrassed as a white person to know that can happen. To really see a lynching.

"I never thought I would see that with my own eyes, in real time."

Popovich, 71, called on whites to speak out, speak the truth to power "regardless of the consequences" and not let things lie.

"Blacks have been bearing this burden for 400 years," he said. "The only reason this nation has progressed is because of the persistence, patience, and effort of blacks.

"What is it going to take? Two more black people with their knees around their necks? I don't think so, I don't think that's going to happen.

"Our country is in trouble. And the basic reason is race. "