& # 39; The Crown & # 39; will have a sixth season, confirms Netflix

Turns out he had a change of heart.

Netflix revealed on Thursday that its hit series, which focuses on the British royal family, has been renewed for the sixth and final season.

"When we started discussing the arguments for Series 5, it soon became apparent that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said in a statement. .

The streaming giant also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Palace News: We can confirm that there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix in addition to the five previously announced!"