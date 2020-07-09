& # 39; The Crown & # 39; will have a sixth season, confirms Netflix

Turns out he had a change of heart.
"When we started discussing the arguments for Series 5, it soon became apparent that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said in a statement. .
The streaming giant also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Palace News: We can confirm that there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix in addition to the five previously announced!"
In January, Morgan, who was also an executive producer on "The Crown," explained his previous decision to end the show.
"At first, I had imagined & # 39; The Crown & # 39; running for six seasons, but now that we've started working on the stories for the fifth season, it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop, "he said in a statement. "I am grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."
It is not yet known when the new filming season will begin.