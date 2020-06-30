& # 39; The Dick Van Dyke Show & # 39; remains a distinctive achievement in Carl Reiner's long list







However, his main achievement remains "The Dick Van Dyke Show", the ground-breaking comedy series that represented many of Reiner's dozens of Emmy, and thanks to reruns, retrospectives, and the occasional primetime special, it never seems disappear.

The various stories about the show, which premiered in 1961, have been told over the decades, but Reiner's death at the age of 98 is reason enough to celebrate and retell them again. As Reiner was supposed to star in the series to begin with, they shot a pilot, before opting to choose Van Dyke, with Reiner switching to the occasional role of his mercurial boss, Alan Brady.

Drawing on Reiner's experiences with Caesar, Van Dyke played Rob Petrie, the lead writer on a Brady comedy show. The stories ranged from Rob's life at work to home, finding comedy gold in both places.

The series also launched the career of Mary Tyler Moore, playing Rob's wife Laura. As Reiner always said, he had auditioned numerous actresses, and was beginning to despair of finding the right one, when Moore walked in and started reading.