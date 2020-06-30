& # 39; The Dick Van Dyke Show & # 39; remains a distinctive achievement in Carl Reiner's long list

However, his main achievement remains "The Dick Van Dyke Show", the ground-breaking comedy series that represented many of Reiner's dozens of Emmy, and thanks to reruns, retrospectives, and the occasional primetime special, it never seems disappear.
Drawing on Reiner's experiences with Caesar, Van Dyke played Rob Petrie, the lead writer on a Brady comedy show. The stories ranged from Rob's life at work to home, finding comedy gold in both places.
"I made my hand like a claw like in the machines in the carnival that take candy out of things, and I crossed the room, I went to his head, and I grabbed the top of his head and I said: 'Come with me & # 39; ", Reiner recalled on the Conan O & # 39; Brien show several years ago. Then he walked her down the hall to producer Sheldon Leonard, exclaiming, "I found her!"
More than 150 episodes followed, including several memorable classics. The highlight was that Rob convinced himself that the wrong baby had been brought home from the hospital, Laura recklessly announced to the world that Brady was wearing a toupee, and the couple's son Richie discovered the origins of his unusual second. name, Rosebud.
Reiner has said that he consciously avoided thematic references when writing the show, one of the reasons it has been so timeless. In a 2003 interview, he recalled that he had refused to produce a sixth season despite being offered a lot of money to continue. "We knew we had started repeating ourselves, and when you get to that, it's time to stop," he said.
By that measure, Reiner spent his life making everyone else a little fuller.