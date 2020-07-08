& # 39; The Fast and the Furious & # 39; star Jordana Brewster files for divorce from producer husband: reports

Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form are leaving it.

The 40-year-old "Fast and the Furious" star filed for divorce from her husband last week, multiple media reported.

JULIANNE HOUGH SHARES MESSAGE ABOUT FEELING & # 39; SUCK, DEPRESSED, ANXIOUS & # 39; BETWEEN BROOKS LAICH DIVORCE

Brewster met her future husband while filming "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning," which Form, 48, produced. They were married in May 2007.

The couple share two children: Julian, 6, and Rowan, 4.

In June, People magazine reported that Brewster and Form had "quietly separated."

GWEN STEFANI'S EX-HUSBAND, GAVIN ROSSDALE, SAYS "THE MOST AMBASSADOR MOMENT" WAS THE END OF HIS MARRIAGE

"They respect each other," a source told the outlet. "They remain committed to being loving parents to their two children as a team."

When their relationship began, the two had to keep their love life a secret because they were working together, as Brewster previously told InStyle Weddings.

"But every day, Andrew wore these work boots on set, and if he was lying down on the throw or there was some equipment on the way, he would look for his shoes. It was comfortable knowing he was close." The actress counted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Brewster and Form did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.