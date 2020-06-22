& # 39; The Frank Caliendo of golf & # 39;

Even when he worked anonymously pedaling cell phone service plans just over three years ago in his homeland of Ireland, a world far, far short of the fame he has since attained, Conor Moore always lived life thinking that everyone needs a good laugh.

In these times, dominated by the COVID-19 crisis where bad news seems to be the only news we hear, Moore knows we need humor now more than ever.

"There is a lot of pessimism, so this may be an opportunity to give people 15 minutes of fun," Moore told The Post recently by phone. "We need it more now than ever."

"It" is the humor that Moore delivers every Tuesday as host of "The Conor Moore Show," which airs on Golf Channel's "Golfpass" on Tuesdays.

Although Moore started playing golf just a year and a half ago and is handicapped by 15, he is fast becoming a name in the golf world as the preeminent impersonator in the sport. He has become so good at his craft that the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy laugh at his mere presence because they are among the best stars in the game that he personifies.

Moore began posing as personifications in a lark, posting a video a few years ago of some soccer stars in Ireland. That prompted his father, who was the captain of the local golf club in Ireland, to ask him to do some gigs at the club, suggesting that he pose as golfers.

"I thought, 'No one plays golf,' so I tried it in 2018," Moore said.

Tens of millions of visits on social media platforms later and now Moore is doing commercials with McIlroy and Woods and has his own show on the Golf Channel.

"When I met Rory on the Golf Channel, he just looked at me and started laughing at me," Moore recalled. “All the golfers have been very cool and welcomed me to the game of golf. I have not yet had hostility. They have all been brilliant. Everyone enjoys it.

“I know that I am making fun of them in some way, because I am a copycat and I am taking away their inflections. But the idea is that I would like to think that everyone who watches it laughs, even those who are being supplanted. So far so good anyway. "

The first episode of Moore featured a fake Zoom callout with Moore playing the roles of Woods, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia talking about Netflix's hit "Tiger King."

Moore said he had initial difficulties in perfecting Woods's personifications.

"When I first met him, we went into the studio where we were filming the Bridgestone commercial and he was great," Moore recalled. “He was asking me about different impersonations and then he said,‘ All right, do me. I want to hear you do it to my face, and I'll be honest with you and tell you if it's good. "

“I looked at him and said [in his tiger voice]:‘ Well, the conditions were really difficult. I thought it held up well. "When I said" I hit it right, "he just started laughing and said," Damn it, dude, you sound like me. "

We all seek affirmation in what we do. In Moore's business, affirmation is ultimate validation, and he got a big chunk of that when he reached out to Frank Caliendo, who has become an icon for the personifications of his John Madden NFL head coach Jon Gruden and many others.

"When I made a video for the golf channel two years ago at the Masters, people were saying, 'This guy is the Frank Caliendo of golf,'" Moore recalled. "I really haven't been doing personifications for that long, and I only knew boys in Ireland. I hadn't been watching soccer here, so I didn't know Frank Caliendo. Then I Googled it and said, "Wow, this guy is good."

"So far we have met through Twitter and I said, 'I'd love to have you on the show,' and he said, 'Absolutely, let's do it.' I'm thinking that John Madden is giving him Ian Poulter tips. It can be funny. "

Moore had Caliendo on one of his recent shows and it was actually fun.

"What makes Conor interesting is that he's making impressions that no one has ever really done or mastered before," Caliendo told The Post. "He has this niche in golf. Conor creates subtlety and the interaction between people with settings and sketches. I think he nails them very well. It has funny content.

"Like with Tiger Woods, when you find those phrases and say what people say over and over again, that's the key. Unlock some things that people see and have heard before. That's what makes you laugh."

And, when the subject posing as a copycat laughs, that's the latest compliment to the likes of Moore and Caliendo.

"It's actually a validation if the person likes it, because then you almost get ownership of it," Caliendo said. "Conor doing that with Tiger and doing the commercial and little, he's the guy who's known for doing Tiger." So anyone else doing Tiger is making an impression of Conor Moore.

"He has such a big niche that he can build, and you can see he's trying to do a few different things like [actor] Matthew McConaughey, which is really good." But it's funny how people won't pay attention to those things as much as to his golf things, because he has that mark.

"It has happened to me with sport many times. I like to do other things, but sport pays the bills. You spend the first part of your career trying to be known at some level and the second part fighting to be something different from what you do. know. "

Moore, right now, is perfectly happy to be pigeonholed as the golf player, giving laughter one golfer at a time.

"It's a lot of fun, a good 15 minutes," he said.

Right now, we can all use a good 15 minutes, right?