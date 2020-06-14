& # 39; The King of Staten Island & # 39; from Pete Davidson out of theaters

Pete Davidson's "The King of Staten Island" was unceremoniously and mysteriously released from theaters last week, Variety reports.

The semi-autobiographical film, which features a comic version of Pete Davidson's childhood in the SNL star neighborhood, was released on Friday for video only.

"There was no explanation," Universal said a drive-in owner told the store. "They changed their minds."

Another owner of the theater told Variety: "This caused a considerable amount of ill will with customers who purchased tickets online for the Thursday 7 p.m. show."

Director Judd Apatow visited Twitter last week to inform enthusiastic fans that they would have to wait until Friday to see the movie, at home.

“THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND ONLY OPENS THE VOD FRIDAY. IT'S NOT OPENING IN THE THEATERS. "

"Insiders" at Universal attributed the change to an internal misunderstanding, Variety said.

"The King of Staten Island" was always intended to be released exclusively on demand, however some executives unintentionally reserved the film in some 100 theaters, "explains an unidentified source.

"When they realized the mistake, the studio went back to theaters and asked them not to touch it."

This is not the first time that Universal has taken a movie away from theater owners.

In April, the studio decided to forgo the launch of "Trolls World Tour" in all theaters, instead sending it directly to order. It costs hundreds of large movie theaters hundreds of ticket sales.