& # 39; The Last Narc & # 39; Suggests CIA Helped Kidnap and Assassinate DEA Agent

When DEA narcotics agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena was kidnapped and interrogated in 1985 by leaders of the Guadalajara Cartel in Mexico, it was like a party.

He was allegedly detained in a house full of spectators and depraved participants, including Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, then a union infantry soldier.

"You had a group of drug lords sitting there, releasing cocaine and torturing this guy," Tiller Russell, director of Amazon's new docuseries "The Last Narc," told The Post. "They were taken out of their minds, shooting cannonballs into their chest, anally penetrating with a broom, putting out cigarettes in their skin."

Also in the mix: corrupt Mexican politicians and, according to series sources, CIA agent Félix Rodríguez, supposedly there to protect American interests in a tangled web of drugs, money and dirty politics. Rodríguez has denied any participation and affirms that the accusations against him are the result of a disinformation campaign by Cuban intelligence.

The series alleges corruption so deep that the then President of Mexico, Miguel de la Madrid, received kilos of cocaine as gifts from the traffickers. "Héctor was shocked when he heard that," Russell said of DEA special agent Héctor Berrellez, who would later try to find out exactly what happened to Kiki. "But he spoke to boys who personally delivered the drugs."

"The Last Narc" narrates Berrellez's research. Her story also inspired the Netflix drama series "Narcos: Mexico."

Kiki was reportedly caught near the US consulate in Guadalajara, at the behest of Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, partners in the cartel.

As Berrellez told The Post, cartel leaders and US operatives "wanted to find out what (Kiki) knew about the cartel-CIA collusion," and what it might shed on his upcoming reassignment to the United States.

Informants told Berrellez that Kiki was stripped of his jockey shorts, blindfolded and subjected to torture-filled interrogations that were captured on audiotape.

Those last two factors sounded the alarms of Berrellez, now 74 years old. "The drug lords are not blindfolded; you know who they are and you will not survive," he said. Nor do they memorize their interrogations: "That is the CIA's methodology."

Although Quintero, Carrillo, and others were arrested by Mexican authorities for their involvement when Berrellez began investigating, he believed it was deeper, perhaps for the CIA.

Kiki was asked questions that he couldn't answer. "I knew they were bringing tons of cocaine, but I didn't know the CIA was involved," said Berrellez.

The more Kiki ignored ignorance, the worse the torture.

When he passed out, a doctor connected to the cartel injected revitalizing pharmaceuticals into his heart. Then the torture continued. Finally, after two days, his body gave up and a thug pulled Kiki out of his misery, smashing him in the skull with a steel bar.

Kiki's body was silently buried, then hell broke loose.

"For 30 days, American agents broke down doors," Russell said. "The cartel unearthed his body," by a team of men, including El Chapo, who specialized in that type of work, "and left Kiki where he could be found."

An investigation ensued but was exhausted until Berrellez signed in 1989, spending four years and some $ 12 million, much of which went toward buying snitch information. He interviewed more than 100 insiders, often transferring them to the United States for protection. However, 23 sources were killed in the course of the investigation.

In the series, Berrellez claims that his efforts were shut down by his DEA bosses after gathering details about the CIA's cocaine and weapons operation. He maintains that the CIA worked hand-in-hand with the cartel, allegedly using drug money to finance covert military operations, as did the Iran-Contra affair of the same time. (CIA agent Rodríguez denied being in Mexico at the time.)

"The Last Narc" alleges that some American political agents viewed Kiki as collateral damage on a larger mission to protect the United States against foreign enemies.

"Kiki ended up being a slaughtered lamb that led to the slaughter," said Russell. "He tripped over something bigger than him."

In the end, Berrellez's investigation did not lead to any charges. They removed him from the case, assigned him to a desk job in DC and told him not to contact any of his sources. The investigation remains open.

But, as Berrellez says in the documentary, a "supposedly very important CIA official" told him "all this about the CIA bringing drugs and the CIA being complicit in the murder of Kiki that you allege" – and "keep quiet" about it " Mom is the word. "

Now retired from the DEA, Berrellez seems disappointed about his investigation for the DEA.

"I feel like we were all betrayed," he told The Post, referring to himself and his informants. "I wasted my time and exposed myself to all that danger."