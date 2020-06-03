& # 39; The new toilet paper: & # 39; Bicycles fly off the shelves, overwhelming shops





Bicycles are sold before I have time to put them together for display. Attayi said he had matched his 2019 sales in early May. He has had to hire new employees to keep up with demand, and he hasn't taken a day off since February. Attayi said it had increased and started buying lunch for his stressed-out staff.

They are thriving either in car-dominated cities like Houston and Los Angeles or in more traditional cycling areas like Portland, Oregon, New York and Washington DC. Keeping enough bikes in stock and completing repairs in a timely manner has become a challenge. Customers are coming back, in some cases.

A recent survey by the National Bicycle Dealers Association found that 83% of stores are concerned about their inventory levels. Bicycle manufacturers are struggling to keep up.

"We are generally a pretty slow and relaxed store," Attayi said. "Now the phone doesn't stop ringing. My boys feel overwhelmed and I totally understand it." New customers are looking for ways to be active and outdoors. Bike shop owners say the closure of gyms and yoga studios during the pandemic has contributed. Others say customers are looking for a transportation alternative to public transportation. Social space is easier on individual modes of transportation, such as cars and bicycles. In March 2020, bicycle sales in the US USA They increased 39% compared to March 2019, according to the NPD Group, which tracks retail sales. "Bicycles are like the new toilet paper," Attayi said. "If available, buy it." Garfield Cooper, owner of the ZenCog Bicycle Company in Jacksonville, Florida, has additional mechanics working to try to keep up with a backlog of repairs. Repairs that are generally done within 24 hours now require up to a month. Cooper, like Attayi, said he has not had a day off since February. While its sales generally decline in the summer months with increased heat and humidity, Cooper said he has not yet seen a delay in business. "It has been a long time since the bicycle has been so important to the American people," Cooper said. "It's great that they are interested in riding a bike." He's struggling to keep things like bike seats and helmets in stock. Cooper said he regularly calls other stores to find the parts he needs for repairs. Robert Keating, owner of the Triathlon Lab outside Los Angeles, said he has never seen anything like the current bike boom in the 37 years he has worked in bike shops. He has shifted his store from a focus on high-end bikes to affordable bikes that people can use in his neighborhood. Beach cruises have been especially popular, he said. "Some people say 'It's a great joy to be back on my bike. I can't believe I have abandoned it for so long'," Keating said. "Some people say 'I can't believe how difficult it is to drive. I'm going to get my strength back.' Bike shop owners also wonder how long the current boom will last. Some said customers were more interested in biking because with less car traffic, the roads felt safer. Your interest may decrease as traffic returns. But some cities have begun reallocating street space to bike lanes, which could lead to more cycling in the long term. Approximately 400 miles of protected bike lanes have been built in the USA. USA In the last decade, according to the advocacy group People for Bikes. Phil Koopman, owner of BicycleSpace in Washington DC, compared the current bicycle boom to 1999, when many people bought computers to prepare for Y2K. "So those companies didn't sell many computers for a few years because they all already had one," said Koopman. "That's the big question. Is it a one-time thing or is it sustainable?"





