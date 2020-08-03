& # 39; The Next Marijuana Millionaire & # 39; mix cannabis and reality competition

This is because "The Next Marijuana Millionaire" looks like what would happen if you added marijuana to "The Apprentice" and added a little "Survivor" to it.
Billed as the "first cannabis business competition television series," the new show features 16 "budding entrepreneurs" vying for $ 1 million and a chance to partner with Straumietis.
As the founder of Advanced Nutrients, the "world's best-selling cannabis fertilizer brand," Straumietis is "discovering the industry's next titan," according to a program press release.
Reality TV seems to be excited about the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry.
Discovery will premiere "Growing Belushi" on August 19, which will narrate actor Jim Belushi building a legal cannabis business from scratch in southern Oregon.
"The Next Marijuana Millionaire" will premiere on August 15, 2020 on various streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Pluto TV.