& # 39; The Outpost & # 39; review: director Rod Lurie turns Jake Tapper's book into a tense but flawed vision of war





Based on a CNN Jake Tapper book, the film (adapted by Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson) tells the true story of Combat Outpost Keating in Afghanistan, and the small unit assigned to it in 2009. They were given the ill-defined task. defending America's interests, operating from what turned out to be an incredibly poorly chosen location.

"Welcome to the dark side of the moon," a newcomer is told, while scrawled over one of the bunks are the words, "It doesn't get any better."

For the sake of authenticity, the interaction between the soldiers is full of bravado and bravado, which one disparagingly describes as "fraternity boy", although "stuff" is not the word he uses.

Led by hostile insurgents who periodically fire on them, the group finds black humor in names like Mortaritaville for parts of the camp. However, they largely rule out the possibility of a large-scale assault until it becomes a grim reality, leading to a frantic fight for survival now known as the Battle of Kamdesh, which occupies a sizable portion of the film. .