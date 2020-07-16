& # 39; The Sandman & # 39; arrives at Audible before final plans for an on-screen version

The comic series, which debuted in 1989, becomes an audible presentation of more than 10 hours, with a cast that includes James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael. Sheen. ("Sandman" was released by DC, which like CNN is a unit of WarnerMedia.)

The dense plot involves Morpheus (voiced by McAvoy), the King of Dreams, who has been held for decades by an occultist seeking to capture Death in exchange for eternal life. Once released, Morpheus begins a quest to regain his power.

The project comes about when "Sandman" has finally taken a major step toward a television adaptation, with the announcement last year that Allan Heinberg (who wrote "Wonder Woman") and David S. Goyer (a veteran of comic book adaptations, including "Batman Begins" "and" Krypton ") are developing the project for Netflix. That follows a premium television version of Gaiman's" American Gods "for Starz and" Good Omens, "the series he produced for Amazon.

Like the graphic novel "Watchmen," which was called "misfit" before turning into a movie in 2009 and most recently inspired a sequel to the HBO series, "Sandman" has represented a Moby Dick of sorts for filmmakers. There was talk of a movie in the 1990s, and the latest serious attempt involved actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (from "Inception" and "The Dark Knight Rises"), who left the project in 2016.