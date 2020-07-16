& # 39; The Sandman & # 39; arrives at Audible before final plans for an on-screen version

The comic series, which debuted in 1989, becomes an audible presentation of more than 10 hours, with a cast that includes James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael. Sheen. ("Sandman" was released by DC, which like CNN is a unit of WarnerMedia.)
The dense plot involves Morpheus (voiced by McAvoy), the King of Dreams, who has been held for decades by an occultist seeking to capture Death in exchange for eternal life. Once released, Morpheus begins a quest to regain his power.
Like the graphic novel "Watchmen," which was called "misfit" before turning into a movie in 2009 and most recently inspired a sequel to the HBO series, "Sandman" has represented a Moby Dick of sorts for filmmakers. There was talk of a movie in the 1990s, and the latest serious attempt involved actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (from "Inception" and "The Dark Knight Rises"), who left the project in 2016.
In the middle of several stops and begins filming the project, Gaiman said that "he would rather not see any 'Sandman' movie than a bad 'Sandman' movie," as he told one crowd at Comic-Con International.
Gaiman is narrating the production for Audible, which is written and directed by Dirk Maggs, who has worked on various audio adaptations of Gaiman, including "Neverwhere" and "Stardust", as well as "The X-Files".
For strangers in the Audible dramas, the production includes all the pitfalls of an old radio play, including exuberant music by James Hannigan. The first chapter lasts an hour, while most of the 19 that follow are in the 30-minute range, spanning the first three graphic novels.
"The Sandman" is available for download on Audible beginning July 15.