& # 39; The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run & # 39; jumping to theaters, to debut on VOD, CBS All Access in 2021

"The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," Paramount and Nickelodeon's animated adventure based on the engrossing underwater fry cook, is skipping its planned theatrical debut. Instead, it will launch in premium digital rental services in early 2021 before landing exclusively on CBS All Access, the streaming service owned by the studio's parent company ViacomCBS.

It was originally scheduled to hit the big screen on May 22, but was postponed until August 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are thrilled to have & # 39; The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run & # 39 ;, a premiere movie from one of Viacom's biggest brands, join CBS All Access & # 39 ;, extensive franchise content list from all over ViacomCBS, "said Marc DeBevoise, digital director of ViacomCBS and president and CEO of ViacomCBS Digital. "This launch will sync perfectly with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021 as we welcome SpongeBob and the Bikini Bottom gang to the service in the best possible way."

All previous seasons of "SpongeBob" will be available on CBS All Access as part of its ongoing expansion. In May, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish announced that CBS All Access would undergo a rebranding to incorporate more of the company's cable brands and library programming, including Paramount Pictures' extensive portfolio of movies and television channels. Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET, Smithsonian, and MTV.

"I am incredibly proud of this film and the phenomenal supporting and film team that made it possible," said Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation. "Bringing this film to life was a true collaboration and labor of love, and I am delighted that the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoy doing it."

Adds Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development, “We are incredibly happy to give children and families a well-deserved boost in any way we can, and the launch in PVOD of the new SpongeBob Theater and putting all the stations of the year. The television series on CBS All Access are two of the best ways I can think of to immerse myself in the optimism and joy that this fantastic character represents. "

Numerous films, including Universal's "Trolls World Tour" and Warner Bros. 'animated adventure "Scoob" and Disney's "Artemis Fowl," "The King of Staten Island," have chosen to forgo traditional film premieres ever since theaters across the country closed in mid-March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Paramount recently sold its romantic comedy "The Lovebirds" to Netflix, given the uncertainty about when theaters could reopen. It was also supposed to release Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" this fall, but Netflix is ​​negotiating a deal to buy that movie from Cross Creek Pictures, the film's financier.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark, the three largest theater chains, plan to resume business sometime in July. Hollywood studios have mostly approved their calendars over the summer, but a handful of new movies are expected to greet moviegoers when multiplexes reopen next month. Disney's "Mulan" on July 24 will be the first major release, followed by Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on July 31. Two smaller titles will open first: Russell Crowe's thriller "Unhinged" on July 10 and Sony Pictures' romantic comedy "The Broken Hearts Gallery" on July 17.

"Sponge on the Run" sees best friends SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star leave Bikini Bottom and head to the Lost City of Atlantic City on a rescue mission to save SpongeBob's snail Gary. It is the third "SpongeBob" movie, after "The SpongeBob Movie" 2004 and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water." Those films were commercially successful, earning more than $ 450 million globally combined.