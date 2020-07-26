& # 39; The virus is the boss & # 39 ;. Former Obama economist warns that pandemic could cause financial crisis

"Whoever gets there in January 2021 may be facing worse conditions than 2009, as hard as it is to believe," Austan Goolsbee, who helped guide Obama through the Great Recession, told CNN Business.

"That will affect the economy, just as it did before," Goolsbee said in the interview.

A worsening of the economy would lead to the collapse of countless companies and small businesses, forcing already affected banks to suffer massive losses.

"It could cause a financial crisis," said Goolsbee, currently a professor at the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. "We could return to conditions like the 2008 financial crisis."

Big banks prepare for trouble

Analysts are confident, so far at least, that US banks are up to the challenge.

Dodd-Frank, the 10-year-old financial reform law, forced banks to accumulate loss-absorbing capital.

Lenders quickly set aside tens of billions of dollars to buffer bad loans. Among the big banks, only Wells Fargo ( WFC ) We saw a quarterly loss during the pandemic.

"Confidence in the United States financial system is excellent," former Congressman Barney Frank recently told CNN Business.

However, Frank, who retired from Congress in 2013 and today sits on the board of directors of Signature bank ( SBNY ) He did not rule out a financial crisis if economic activity becomes "so depressed that no one has enough money and failures multiply."

Real-time indicators flash yellow

There are already indications that the rebound of the pandemic is losing a major momentum due to increasing deaths and infections in the solar belt.

As CNN's Business Recovery Panel shows, some real-time economic indicators suddenly flash yellow. OpenTable restaurant reservations are declining. TSA security controls at airports are decreasing. And foot traffic to retail stores is falling again.

A recovery tracker created by Oxford Economics has shifted to retracement, falling for the third time in the past five weeks.

"The foundations of this recovery are cracking under the weight of a poorly managed health crisis," wrote Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics, in a report on Thursday.

Even some traditional economic metrics look more sinister. For the first time since the end of March, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits for the first time increased last week.

Morgan Stanley: daily infections could reach 150,000

Goolsbee's research shows that there is a very strong correlation between fear of the virus and consumer behavior, regardless of whether governments issue blocking orders.

"The virus is the boss," he said. "When people think they are going to get infected, they stop going out."

Prospects for the pandemic have dimmed considerably in recent weeks as the outbreaks have affected Sun Belt states, including California, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, more than 146,000 Americans have died in the United States from coronavirus. If the trajectory doesn't change, the death toll could top 300,000 by year's end, former Trump FDA chief Scott Gottlieb told CNBC last week.

"This is really playing with fire. They must control the spread of the virus. That is what almost every other country has done," Goolsbee said, noting the success in Germany, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand.

A two-speed recovery?

He believes that political considerations led the United States to prematurely reopen parts of the economy before it was safe to do so.

"It reflected the personality from above. A deliberate effort to minimize the danger can be seen at all of the president's press conferences," Goolsbee said.

President Donald Trump has defended his administration's handling of the pandemic, noting the decision to close passenger flights with China, progress on testing and efforts to accelerate the development of a vaccine. Earlier this week, the federal government struck a $ 1.95 billion deal with Pfizer ( PFE ) to supply millions of doses of a potential vaccine.

"Our strategy is to house the highest-risk Americans, while allowing healthier, younger citizens to return to work or school with care and a lot of vigilance," Trump said during a news conference last week. "Wear a mask, socially at a distance and wash your hands repeatedly."

The economic repercussions could be serious if social distancing and the use of masks are not widely adopted.

"I am afraid that if we continue to politicize this, we will split into two economies," Goolsbee said. describing a bifurcated recovery where states that take the pandemic seriously outnumber those that don't.

However, Goolsbee is still hopeful that the United States can handle the health crisis before it causes further loss of life and damage to the economy.

"We are not that far from gaining control of the virus," he said. "I am cautiously optimistic that it doesn't take much effort to get back on the path where the virus is shrinking, rather than exploding."