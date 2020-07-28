& # 39; The Witcher & # 39; is receiving a prequel on Netflix

According to a press release, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will be a six-part, live action limited series filmed in the UK.
Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of & # 39; The Witcher, Blood Origin & # 39; will tell a story lost in time: the origin of the first Witcher and the events leading to the fundamental conjunction of the spheres, "when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one," according to Netflix.
Declan de Barra will serve as executive producer and showrunner for the new limited series and said in a statement that "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will tell the story of the Elven civilization before its fall and, most importantly, will reveal the forgotten story of the first warlock. "
"As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story & # 39; The Witcher: Blood Origin & # 39;. A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read the books of The Witcher: What was the elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of humans? He said.
"I have always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish just before that fall. What vast expanses of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and the rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of the true history of a civilization. "
"The Witcher" stars Henry Cavill and is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's series of books that have been adapted into popular video games.