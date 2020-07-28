& # 39; The Witcher & # 39; is receiving a prequel on Netflix

The streaming giant has announced a prequel to its popular show "The Witcher."

According to a press release, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will be a six-part, live action limited series filmed in the UK.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of & # 39; The Witcher, Blood Origin & # 39; will tell a story lost in time: the origin of the first Witcher and the events leading to the fundamental conjunction of the spheres, "when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one," according to Netflix.

Declan de Barra will serve as executive producer and showrunner for the new limited series and said in a statement that "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will tell the story of the Elven civilization before its fall and, most importantly, will reveal the forgotten story of the first warlock. "