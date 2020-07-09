& # 39; The Wonder Years & # 39; restarts with a Black family

Famous director Lee Daniels will be executive producing and Fred Savage, the star of the original series, will direct a reboot of the hit show, this time built around a Black family, ABC announced Wednesday.

The half-hour comedy will focus on how a middle-class black family in Montgomery, Alabama, "in the late 1960s, the same as the original series, made sure they were The Wonder Years for them, too," said the chain. .

Reinvention occurs when racial justice issues have taken center stage in Hollywood and around the world following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The original series "Wonder Years" was a coming-of-age drama centered on the teenager Kevin Arnold and his suburban family. It was established from 1968 to 1973 and ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993.