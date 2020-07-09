& # 39; The Wonder Years & # 39; to restart with Black family on ABC: report

"The Wonder Years" returns to television with a new twist, according to a new report.

Oscar-nominated director and producer Lee Daniels is reviving the show for ABC, but will now focus on a Black family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original show ran from 1988 to 1993 and starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold as he grew up in the 1960s and '70s and the changes that occurred during that time.

According to the outlet, the goal is that the reboot will premiere during the 2021-22 television season and will follow a black family living in Montgomery, Alabama, during the 1960s.

The script will be written by Saladin K. Patterson, who worked on songs like "The Big Bang Theory", "Two and a Half Men" and "Fraiser".

Additionally, Neal Marlens, co-creator of the original show, has signed up as a consultant, while Savage, now 43, will be executive producer and director. Marc Velez, collaborator of Daniels & # 39 ;, will also be executive producer.

Daniels, 60, is known for his work in both movies ("Precious," "Lee Daniels' Butler") and television ("Empire," "Star").

Representatives for ABC and Daniels did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.