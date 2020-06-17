& # 39; They are in denial & # 39;: how the Trump White House ignores the pandemic

"They just don't want to deal with reality. They are in denial," said an administration official close to the coronavirus task force.

Others close to the president say he does not deny it, but instead focuses on putting Americans back to work and providing optimism after a dark period for the country.

The president's focus at meetings in recent weeks has focused on economic figures and the development of a vaccine, not on the increase in cases, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump has also begun to question the accuracy of the numbers for states and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA That shows that case counts are increasing in certain areas, said one person familiar with the matter. Trump has previously questioned data from governors and the nation's top health agency.

Even as the virus continues to spread, Trump has clearly stated that he is ready to overcome the pandemic. It will resume the campaign on Saturday with an indoor rally in Oklahoma that is expected to draw a massive crowd, causing alarm among some of the best public health experts. He encouraged the governors to lift the established restrictions to avoid contagion. And it has sidelined the coronavirus task force that once met daily to coordinate the federal government's response to the crisis.

However, the virus has shown an unwillingness to decrease. Florida, Texas and Arizona set daily records for new cases this week. States are among 21 across the country that see increasing trends in new cases from one week to the next. Outside of the United States, the coronavirus has caused further blockades in Beijing.

In powerful White House meetings in recent days, Trump has not focused intensively on the coronavirus, a shift from the height of the pandemic when the president spent more time listening to administration experts and honing his messages with aides , according to officials. The White House coronavirus task force has also met less frequently.

When the issue comes up, Trump has asked for updates that could show the economy is recovering after the pandemic-related recession and has pressured advisers to speed up the vaccine search process, possibly before the end of the year.

Trump has shown less interest in hearing data from individual states and cities where case counts have increased, and has repeated behind closed doors that an accelerated testing regimen was leading to the identification of more cases. He has also suggested, without elaborating on his reasoning, that some states may be providing inaccurate figures showing increasing cases.

"If we stop testing right now, we would have very few, if any, cases," Trump said Monday during a meeting highlighting the administration's efforts to help older people.

As Trump moves forward with a planned campaign campaign in Tulsa on Saturday, some public health experts warn that it is too early to hold a large gathering in the state. The number of recently reported positive cases in Oklahoma has increased since late May. A record 225 new cases were reported there on Saturday. On Sunday, that number dropped to 158 new cases and rose to 186 again on Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

"I wish we could postpone this to a time when the virus is not as much of a concern as it is today," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said in an interview with Tulsa World.

The Trump campaign has said it will take the temperature of the attendees and provide hand sanitizer and masks during the event. But wearing masks won't be required, and Trump himself has pointed out that wearing masks is an optional step that he has refused to take in public.

Trump is "very excited to get back on the road and connect directly with people," adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "I am sure there are those who will never want to do it again because obviously that is the gold standard and their stocks and trading for it."

Re-election ticket

People close to the president say he continues to reopen the country and has said he will not allow another closure that could hamper an economic recovery. Trump's thinking is being largely driven by the message he got from his political advisers, which is that strong signs of a recovering economy are his surest ticket for reelection.

The president and his political strategists were encouraged by the positive numbers of jobs earlier this month, which served to reinforce Trump's belief that his focus should be to continue to encourage a national reopening rather than heeding warnings about growing cases of coronavirus in a large number of states.

He also pressured his team to work faster on a vaccine, hoping to have something ready even before the end of the year.

He highlighted those areas, and not recent increases in cases, during a Tuesday event at the Rose Garden that unveiled a new executive order for police reform.

"I always say that even without it it goes away," Trump said. "But if we had the vaccine, and we will, if we had a therapeutic therapy or a cure, one thing mixes with the other, it will be a fantastic day. And I think that is going to happen, and it is going to happen very soon."

Trump's focus on pushing for an economic reopening and a return to normalcy has manifested itself as a White House-wide effort, with White House officials ignoring guidelines for wearing masks during public events and Vice President Mike Pence writing a deceptive Wall Street Journal operation. Ed on Tuesday to claim that recently increasing coronavirus case counts are overstated.

Pence, who chairs the increasingly remote Coronavirus task force from the White House, said in the editorial that the media is "flaunting fear" even as 21 states have seen a surge in coronavirus cases in the past week. .

In both the editorial and a phone call with the governors on Monday, Pence sought to bolster Trump's claims that the increased evidence is responsible for the increase in the number of cases, a claim the data refutes. While more evidence may lead to more case counts in the short term, the higher percentage of positive evidence in many states "cannot be explained by the increase in evidence," Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal.

Fauci, along with other administration doctors, have teamed up to form a branch of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, a source close to the panel told CNN this week. Members of the group also include Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, the Commissioner of the United States Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn, and the Director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield.

The source said the group of doctors meets two or three times a week by phone before informing Pence. One of the briefings is scheduled for Wednesday, when the group plans to raise the issue of rising infection rates in many states.