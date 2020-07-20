& # 39; Things could get very ugly & # 39;: experts fear the post-election crisis as Trump sets the stage to dispute the results in November

Interviews with nearly 20 electoral experts, former lawmakers, political strategists, legal academics and historians indicate that there is widespread fear of a nightmare scenario in November, where Trump's behavior in breaking the rules, coupled with unprecedented challenges from the voting from the era of the pandemic. The limits of American democracy and plunging the country into a constitutional crisis.
"There is significant scope for an unprecedented post-election crisis in this country," said Larry Diamond, an expert on democratic institutions at the conservative-leaning Hoover Institution.
More Americans than ever are expected to mail ballots this year, so the results will take longer to arrive. Experts avoid "election night" for "election week" because it could realistically take days, and perhaps weeks. until the media projects a winner. Both presidential campaigns have set aside millions of dollars and recruited attorneys for the impending legal struggles.
"If it is a very close election, I have no doubt that he will contest it," said former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, a CNN contributor who endorsed Trump in 2016 and supports his reelection. "Even if it is not a very close election, I think you will want to run it, but I do not think you have a broad base of support to protest this election, and it would not go very far."
Contents
Results delayed in November
There are good reasons to prepare for chaos. This cycle has already opened new avenues on how elections are conducted, with massive changes implemented due to the coronavirus.
"Many of these states are not prepared for what these elections will be," said Amy Walter, national editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. "They have never done a vote by mail like this. It is messy and mistakes will be made. People will stay in long lines. The ballots will not come. There will be people in every state who can file a case that the process was flawed."
This uncertainty is fueling concerns about what will happen after the polls close on November 3.
"There is deep skepticism and concern, across the political spectrum, about how this election will unfold," said Joe Goldman, president of the Democracy Fund, a nonpartisan foundation that has extensively studied voter attitudes toward the rules. political and democratic institutions.
Trump's checkered past
With all of these changes, experts see an opportunity for Trump to discuss the results, even if the elections are not clouded by widespread fraud, which is not an essential factor in the US election.
After losing this battle, Trump could blame the vote by mail if he loses in November. That would fit with his well-established past of questioning the legitimacy of the elections, which go back eight years, despite the fact that there was no evidence of widespread irregularities or fraud in any of these elections.
- Presidential election, 2012: Trump endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney and spread False conspiracies on Election Day that the machines were removing Romney's votes. After the race was called, Trump denounced the results as a "total sham" and tweeted"We cannot allow this to happen. We should march on Washington and stop this parody."
- Iowa Caucus, 2016: Trump said the assemblies were illegitimate after he ended up behind Texas Senator Ted Cruz. After the vote, Trump said"Ted Cruz did not win Iowa, he stole it" and accused Cruz of committing "fraud". Trump called for a new election, said Cruz's results must be "voided" and said "The state of Iowa should disqualify" Cruz.
- Presidential election, 2016: In the final debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump infamously refused to agree to accept the results. Instead, he said, "I will tell you at the time. I will keep you in suspense." Even after Trump won, he falsely claimed that there were millions of illegal votes in California and other states, creating a false narrative to explain why he lost the popular vote to Clinton.
- Florida Senate Election, 2018: On Election Night, Florida Republican Rick Scott led Democratic Senator Bill Nelson by 38,000 votes, with many ballots not yet counted. Scott's lead was reduced over the next two weeks as mail-in ballots were counted. But Trump quickly reclaimed there was massive "fraud" and "corruption", and accused Democrats "steal" elections by "finding" new votes. Triumph declared that the election "should be called in favor of Rick Scott" and said Florida "must go with the results of Election Night." After a statewide count, Scott increased by about 10,000 votes, and Nelson admitted.
- Arizona Senate Election, 2018: Republican Martha McSally stepped up on election night, but Democrat Kyrsten Sinema took the lead. Once that happened, Trump denounced "corruption" and tweeted, "call for a new election?" McSally then admitted.
In an email to CNN, the Trump campaign declined to say that it maintained its unequivocal June statement about accepting the results.
"We don't know what kind of mischief Democrats will try before November," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CNN. "If someone had asked George W. Bush and Al Gore the same question in 2000, could they have foreseen the protracted fight over Florida? The central point remains clear: in a free and fair election, President Trump will win." "
Post-election scenarios
There are very few precedents in United States history for a disputed presidential election.
This time, Trump could dispute the results and refuse to budge. He could urge his followers to flock to Washington and defend the White House. He could complain about alleged fraud, but then peacefully leave Washington on Biden's first day. Or, you could file lawsuits in state and federal courts and try to show that the results were tainted by wrongdoing.
"It can start with rhetoric, but then it becomes a legal process," said Mike Shields, a CNN contributor and former chief of staff for the Republican National Committee, which supports Trump. "Saying something happened and legally challenging it in court are two different things."
Showdown of the Supreme Court?
Nonpartisan experts and political strategists told CNN they fear that the Supreme Court will once again be called to decide the election. Election lawsuits in state and local courts could be appealed to the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority of 5-4.
Much of what Trump does in November will depend on the margin. If the race is tense and narrowed to one or two nearby states, Trump's base could accept a lengthy legal challenge. But if Biden's leadership is persuasively maintained and wins, Trump has fewer options.
"There is a large segment of the Republican Party that understands that the elections are not entirely fraudulent, and if Trump loses in a similar way to Romney or McCain, then there is no room to contest it," Santorum said, referring to the disproportionate Republican losses. in 2012 and 2008.
They are also the Democrats
"This rhetoric has become widespread, not only with Trump and the GOP conspiracy group, but also with some Democrats," said Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and political commentator for CNN. "A large part of the Democratic Party absolutely believes that Stacey Abrams had been robbed of that election, and has never risen to say that it was not."
"If Trump loses the popular vote again and wins the Electoral College, there will be much cry that our democracy is broken," said CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. "That would be the first time that a president is elected twice without obtaining the most votes."
Avoid a crisis
Even if one side refuses to accept the result, that doesn't mean the results are invalid. States have made great strides to strengthen electoral security and duplicate ballots that cannot be hacked. New audit measures make it easier to confirm the accuracy of final vote counts.
"The 2020 elections will be the safest elections we've ever had," said David Becker, founder of the nonpartisan Center for Electoral Innovation and Research. "More ballots, more audits, safer databases, and more information exchange between electoral authorities."
"At the end of the day, if there is no evidence to back up those claims, electoral authorities will announce their results and the problems will be resolved," said Michael Morley, a law professor at Florida State University who specializes in electoral emergencies. .
The Constitution establishes strict deadlines in the process. Members of the Electoral College meet in their states on December 14 to formally cast their votes, so disputes must be resolved in advance.
Whatever happens, Trump's current term expires on January 20, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi alluded to these institutional delays on Monday in an MSNBC interview, saying, "The presidency is the presidency. "regardless of what Trump does," it's not geography or location. "
Experts say there is still time to avoid a total crisis in November.
State officials must educate voters about the new procedures. And the press needs to set the right expectations and make it clear that "election night" is likely to be a weeklong affair this year.
"If the outcome is decisive, it would be difficult for even the strongest supporters to dispute things," said CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein. "In a closed election, things could get very ugly."