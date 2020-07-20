& # 39; Things could get very ugly & # 39;: experts fear the post-election crisis as Trump sets the stage to dispute the results in November

Interviews with nearly 20 electoral experts, former lawmakers, political strategists, legal academics and historians indicate that there is widespread fear of a nightmare scenario in November, where Trump's behavior in breaking the rules, coupled with unprecedented challenges from the voting from the era of the pandemic. The limits of American democracy and plunging the country into a constitutional crisis.

"There is significant scope for an unprecedented post-election crisis in this country," said Larry Diamond, an expert on democratic institutions at the conservative-leaning Hoover Institution.

More Americans than ever are expected to mail ballots this year, so the results will take longer to arrive. Experts avoid "election night" for "election week" because it could realistically take days, and perhaps weeks. until the media projects a winner. Both presidential campaigns have set aside millions of dollars and recruited attorneys for the impending legal struggles.

As Trump slips into the polls, he already declared that his showdown this fall against presumed Democratic candidate Joe Biden "will be the most rigged election in our nation's history." Trump's messages, along with his past behavior, have experts contemplating what he will do if he loses.

"If it is a very close election, I have no doubt that he will contest it," said former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, a CNN contributor who endorsed Trump in 2016 and supports his reelection. "Even if it is not a very close election, I think you will want to run it, but I do not think you have a broad base of support to protest this election, and it would not go very far."

Results delayed in November

There are good reasons to prepare for chaos. This cycle has already opened new avenues on how elections are conducted, with massive changes implemented due to the coronavirus.

States dramatically increased voting by mail options, using the spring and summer primaries as a "dry test" for the November elections. There were successes, like Kentucky, with its expanding "supercentres" where people could safely vote in person. But there were also disasters, like Wisconsin and Georgia, that were riddled with missing ballots and strenuous lines.

"Many of these states are not prepared for what these elections will be," said Amy Walter, national editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. "They have never done a vote by mail like this. It is messy and mistakes will be made. People will stay in long lines. The ballots will not come. There will be people in every state who can file a case that the process was flawed."

Even these solutions create new problems of their own. States will handle more absentee ballots than ever, slowing down the tabulation process. Some jurisdictions accept postmarked ballots on Election Day, which further slows down the counting of votes. It took more than a week to declare the winners in the recent Congressional primaries in New York and Kentucky.

This uncertainty is fueling concerns about what will happen after the polls close on November 3.

"There is deep skepticism and concern, across the political spectrum, about how this election will unfold," said Joe Goldman, president of the Democracy Fund, a nonpartisan foundation that has extensively studied voter attitudes toward the rules. political and democratic institutions.

Trump's checkered past

With all of these changes, experts see an opportunity for Trump to discuss the results, even if the elections are not clouded by widespread fraud, which is not an essential factor in the US election.

Trump has been candid about his views on the expansion of mail voting: He has repeatedly said that he threatens his reelection chances and would hurt republicans across the board , despite nonpartisan experts saying neither party receives an automatic boost from postal voting.

To avoid these perceived losses, Trump pleaded with states to restrict voting by mail, falsely claiming that it is plagued by "massive fraud and abuse" and leading to "rigged elections." His efforts have been unsuccessful. Officials implemented reforms from Utah's ruby ​​red to liberal Vermont.

After losing this battle, Trump could blame the vote by mail if he loses in November. That would fit with his well-established past of questioning the legitimacy of the elections, which go back eight years, despite the fact that there was no evidence of widespread irregularities or fraud in any of these elections.

Presidential election, 2012: Trump endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney and spread False conspiracies on Election Day that the machines were removing Romney's votes. After the race was called, Trump denounced the results as a "total sham" and tweeted"We cannot allow this to happen. We should march on Washington and stop this parody."

Trump endorsed Republican candidate Mitt Romney and spread False conspiracies on Election Day that the machines were removing Romney's votes. After the race was called, Trump denounced the results as a "total sham" and tweeted"We cannot allow this to happen. We should march on Washington and stop this parody." Iowa Caucus, 2016: Trump said the assemblies were illegitimate after he ended up behind Texas Senator Ted Cruz. After the vote, Trump said"Ted Cruz did not win Iowa, he stole it" and accused Cruz of committing "fraud". Trump called for a new election, said Cruz's results must be "voided" and said "The state of Iowa should disqualify" Cruz.

Trump said the assemblies were illegitimate after he ended up behind Texas Senator Ted Cruz. After the vote, Trump said"Ted Cruz did not win Iowa, he stole it" and accused Cruz of committing "fraud". Trump called for a new election, said Cruz's results must be "voided" and said "The state of Iowa should disqualify" Cruz. Presidential election, 2016: In the final debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump infamously refused to agree to accept the results. Instead, he said, "I will tell you at the time. I will keep you in suspense." Even after Trump won, he falsely claimed that there were millions of illegal votes in California and other states, creating a false narrative to explain why he lost the popular vote to Clinton.

In the final debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump infamously refused to agree to accept the results. Instead, he said, "I will tell you at the time. I will keep you in suspense." Even after Trump won, he falsely claimed that there were millions of illegal votes in California and other states, creating a false narrative to explain why he lost the popular vote to Clinton. Florida Senate Election, 2018: On Election Night, Florida Republican Rick Scott led Democratic Senator Bill Nelson by 38,000 votes, with many ballots not yet counted. Scott's lead was reduced over the next two weeks as mail-in ballots were counted. But Trump quickly reclaimed there was massive "fraud" and "corruption", and accused Democrats "steal" elections by "finding" new votes. Triumph declared that the election "should be called in favor of Rick Scott" and said Florida "must go with the results of Election Night." After a statewide count, Scott increased by about 10,000 votes, and Nelson admitted.

On Election Night, Florida Republican Rick Scott led Democratic Senator Bill Nelson by 38,000 votes, with many ballots not yet counted. Scott's lead was reduced over the next two weeks as mail-in ballots were counted. But Trump quickly reclaimed there was massive "fraud" and "corruption", and accused Democrats "steal" elections by "finding" new votes. Triumph declared that the election "should be called in favor of Rick Scott" and said Florida "must go with the results of Election Night." After a statewide count, Scott increased by about 10,000 votes, and Nelson admitted. Arizona Senate Election, 2018: Republican Martha McSally stepped up on election night, but Democrat Kyrsten Sinema took the lead. Once that happened, Trump denounced "corruption" and tweeted, "call for a new election?" McSally then admitted.

In a June interview, Biden said his "biggest concern" is that Trump "will try to steal these elections," adding: "We may not know who won Pennsylvania … until a month after the election."

Trump said in response that he "would go on and do other things" if he lost, and a campaign spokesman said: "President Trump has made it clear that he will accept the results of the 2020 election." But Trump undercut that on Sunday.

In an email to CNN, the Trump campaign declined to say that it maintained its unequivocal June statement about accepting the results.

"We don't know what kind of mischief Democrats will try before November," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told CNN. "If someone had asked George W. Bush and Al Gore the same question in 2000, could they have foreseen the protracted fight over Florida? The central point remains clear: in a free and fair election, President Trump will win." "

Post-election scenarios

There are very few precedents in United States history for a disputed presidential election.

No presidential candidate has ever refused to accept defeat, historians said, even after the disputed 1876 election, which saw widespread vote manipulation by both parties and was resolved just two days before the inauguration. . After the Supreme Court ruling in Bush v. Gore, then Vice President Al Gore conceded the 2000 elections and left public view.

This time, Trump could dispute the results and refuse to budge. He could urge his followers to flock to Washington and defend the White House. He could complain about alleged fraud, but then peacefully leave Washington on Biden's first day. Or, you could file lawsuits in state and federal courts and try to show that the results were tainted by wrongdoing.

"It can start with rhetoric, but then it becomes a legal process," said Mike Shields, a CNN contributor and former chief of staff for the Republican National Committee, which supports Trump. "Saying something happened and legally challenging it in court are two different things."

The Trump campaign and the RNC have already filed lawsuits in key states over voting rules, and have said they are prepared to spend $ 20 million on litigation. (A Trump-backed lawsuit about voting by mail is already moving forward in Pennsylvania.) For its part, the Biden campaign says it is organizing 600 lawyers and thousands of volunteers to handle voting problems.

Showdown of the Supreme Court?

Nonpartisan experts and political strategists told CNN they fear that the Supreme Court will once again be called to decide the election. Election lawsuits in state and local courts could be appealed to the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority of 5-4.

These experts also said that Republicans in Congress will play an important role in influencing Trump's behavior after the election. Although that dynamic could change rapidly if Republicans lose their majority in the Senate, which stands at 53-47 but is in serious danger of sneaking away.

"Once we have confirmed the results, if Biden wins in a fair election, it will be incredibly important for Republicans on Capitol Hill to accept those results and participate in the peaceful transition of power," said Amanda Carpenter, a CNN contributor who was an adviser. Cruz and other conservative Republicans before attacking Trump and raising the alarm about his behavior.

Perhaps in a sign of his separation from the president, very few Republican senators have echoed Trump's false claims about voting by mail, though they have not explicitly called him out for lying. In fact, many Republicans are alarmed that their rhetoric may fail, discouraging trusted Republican voters from participating in mail ballots, suppressing conservative participation.

Much of what Trump does in November will depend on the margin. If the race is tense and narrowed to one or two nearby states, Trump's base could accept a lengthy legal challenge. But if Biden's leadership is persuasively maintained and wins, Trump has fewer options.

"There is a large segment of the Republican Party that understands that the elections are not entirely fraudulent, and if Trump loses in a similar way to Romney or McCain, then there is no room to contest it," Santorum said, referring to the disproportionate Republican losses. in 2012 and 2008.

They are also the Democrats

While Trump routinely floods the area with misinformation about the elections, experts noted that there has been problematic rhetoric on both sides. Some informants told CNN that they fear Democratic supporters may reject the legitimacy of the results or cause civil unrest, if Trump wins again with the help of foreign meddling, or if there is evidence of large-scale voter repression.

Some of the top Democrats have said Trump's 2016 victory was illegitimate, including Clinton and Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died of cancer on Friday. They noted Russia's election interference efforts to weaken Clinton and help Trump, using viral propaganda on social media, military-grade piracy, and damaging email leaks, according to US intelligence.

The United States government says that Russia did not change the vote counts. But it is impossible to measure the electoral impact of Russia's systematic campaign against Clinton, and Trump secured the presidency by winning Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania with margins of less than 1%.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has also faced significant criticism for refusing to grant her governor's career in 2018. The election was marred by widespread allegations of voter suppression, and was conducted with controversial laws enacted by Republicans who appeared target and deprive black voters of their rights. Abrams is a possible vice presidential election for Biden.

"This rhetoric has become widespread, not only with Trump and the GOP conspiracy group, but also with some Democrats," said Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and political commentator for CNN. "A large part of the Democratic Party absolutely believes that Stacey Abrams had been robbed of that election, and has never risen to say that it was not."

Experts told CNN that there is great potential for civil unrest if Trump wins, overshadowing the large and sometimes violent protests that occurred after Trump's 2016 victory. Tensions are higher now, especially after Recent protests against racial inequality turned into riots in some cities and faced violent police repression, including by federal forces outside the White House.

"If Trump loses the popular vote again and wins the Electoral College, there will be much cry that our democracy is broken," said CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. "That would be the first time that a president is elected twice without obtaining the most votes."

Avoid a crisis

Even if one side refuses to accept the result, that doesn't mean the results are invalid. States have made great strides to strengthen electoral security and duplicate ballots that cannot be hacked. New audit measures make it easier to confirm the accuracy of final vote counts.

"The 2020 elections will be the safest elections we've ever had," said David Becker, founder of the nonpartisan Center for Electoral Innovation and Research. "More ballots, more audits, safer databases, and more information exchange between electoral authorities."

More than 90% of Americans will vote on paper ballots this year, a record largely achieved by reforms in battlefield states like Pennsylvania and Georgia. If something dire happens, the electoral authorities can go back to the original ballots and count the correct results.

If Trump, or perhaps Biden, still dispute the results, there are ways to deal with it. His teams could file lawsuits at the state and federal levels, though legal arguments would have to be based on facts that can be proven by judges, unlike many of the president's fabricated claims about elections and fraud.

"At the end of the day, if there is no evidence to back up those claims, electoral authorities will announce their results and the problems will be resolved," said Michael Morley, a law professor at Florida State University who specializes in electoral emergencies. .

The Constitution establishes strict deadlines in the process. Members of the Electoral College meet in their states on December 14 to formally cast their votes, so disputes must be resolved in advance.

But even this is imperfect. What if the Republican-controlled Wisconsin's legislatures approve a pro-Trump voters list, while the Democratic governor names a pro-Biden list? This was played out in the disputed election of 1876, which was finally decided by a special commission.

Whatever happens, Trump's current term expires on January 20, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi alluded to these institutional delays on Monday in an MSNBC interview, saying, "The presidency is the presidency. "regardless of what Trump does," it's not geography or location. "

Experts say there is still time to avoid a total crisis in November.

Congress needs to give states more money to handle the influx of mail ballots, and negotiations are underway to take advantage of the meager $ 400 million already distributed. A bipartisan group of former national security officials urged lawmakers on Monday to address the deficit.

State officials must educate voters about the new procedures. And the press needs to set the right expectations and make it clear that "election night" is likely to be a weeklong affair this year.

"If the outcome is decisive, it would be difficult for even the strongest supporters to dispute things," said CNN senior political analyst Ron Brownstein. "In a closed election, things could get very ugly."