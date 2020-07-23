& # 39; Tilt & # 39; free furniture on the streets of New York better than ever thanks to the virus

One man's trash is another man's treasure: This spring and summer, the adage rings especially true.

The hottest months were always the peak times for removals and departures from the Big Apple. But standard relocations along with apartment purges by those fleeing the city's COVID-19 outbreak have created a sidewalk gem gold mine to go.

From mid-century furniture to unique antiques, the highest caliber home décor has been plentiful, and free, to anyone lucky enough to be ripped from concrete. (Not to mention strong and cunning enough to take his loot home.)

Beginning in March, when thrift stores and thrift vendors remained closed due to the coronavirus, many New Yorkers began to trust the informal give-and-take economy known as bending over.

The practice of sharing and hooking discarded gifts has received a boost from Instagram accounts dedicated to promoting pieces on the sidewalk and ripe for collection, such as StoopingNYC and CurbAlertNYC.

The anonymous Brooklyn duo leading StoopingNYC says the pandemic has sparked a surge in followers (now 46,000 and counting), as well as a surge in submissions for full apartment furniture dumps rather than one-time finds.

In recent months, the couple has also seen emails and direct messages passing from followers who send photos of items they find on the street to followers who bring their own products to the sidewalk.

Angelique Ray, a 27-year-old public school teacher, and her roommate Paige Brigham, a 23-year-old speech and language pathology student, grabbed a leather chair from Riverside Drive after seeing her photo and crossing the streets in StoopingNYC.

The duo chronicled the journey of 30 saddle chairs up to their trek on the Upper West Side using a wheeled bed frame like a makeshift cart.

Her video was shared by the account as a "hit".

The appeal of the piece outweighed the dangers of bringing an object of unknown provenance to your apartment during COVID-19. "This chair was a risk, but it's worth it," says Brigham.

The roommates, who thoroughly cleaned their new chair, feel good about diverting it from a landfill. "Growing up, my mother used to lean a lot," adds Ray, a native of East Village. "I didn't understand why you would tip the furniture if you could only buy furniture. And then in the last two years, I realized that there are a lot of great furniture on the street that can still be used."

Furniture isn't a disposable commodity for many stoopers, including the anonymous Manhattanite who runs CurbAlertNYC, with nearly 16,000 followers. "All my life I have been aware of waste and sustainability," he says. "There really is no reason to buy furniture when you live in the city."

Some areas produce more gems than others. "I like living on the East Side because it's quiet, but it's also a strange treasure." When people move, they just throw things away, "says Daina Gigliotti-Dozzi, 34." Two weeks ago I stopped a MacBook Air on my street. "

Working for an environmentally friendly waste management company, Gigliotti-Dozzi carefully cleans all parts before they enter her two-bedroom apartment, including her vintage desk, which she uses every day.

Gigliotti-Dozzi's desktop score is another "stooped hit" shared by the same Instagram account that led to its relaunch. StoopingNYC posts before and after photos with the hashtag #stoopingsuccess to show how street-hooked items come to life.

"The gamification of seeing an item on the page, finding the treasure in person, and then getting it back and having the instant gratification of being able to see its success reposted on the page is something that excites our fans." the couple behind StoopingNYC says. "It is so uniquely New York, and people love being part of New York."

Mel López, 28, and Sarabeth Blum, 31, estimate that about 60 percent of the furniture in their Bed-Stuy bedroom is street find, while the rest is bought second-hand.

Minimizing your carbon footprint is a big reason why López, senior creative strategist at The Atlantic, and Blum, senior content manager at Spotify, gravitate toward the tilt.

Also, many of the items they keep from the landfill are of better quality than their contemporary counterparts.

"I don't have to buy a new West Elm side table when I can leave one that is probably better made," says Blum. López calls his style "mid-century street chic". One of their favorite recent finds is a custom solid wood bookshelf that they use to store records. The piece, which they traveled to Chelsea to collect after viewing it on Instagram, is signed and dated November 1974.

"Everything we put down is really different and unique because we found it, and there is always a story behind it," says Blum. "So bending down gives us a chance to add our own story to those pieces."

Even before the coronavirus, the couple always thoroughly cleaned the findings before taking them inside, and also avoided any fabric that might hide pests like bedbugs.

Advertising strategist Justin Lucero says the order to stay home from the coronavirus first introduced him to the wonders of ducking.

"Things were always published while I was at work, so I never had a chance to go looking for anything," adds Lucero, 33.

Then, while working from his Williamsburg apartment, Lucero spotted a royal blue leather-trimmed loveseat in StoopingNYC.

The post said she was sitting on the sidewalk in Greenpoint, just one neighborhood.

Despite a virtual meeting looming on the calendar, Lucero grabbed a Citi bike and reached the corner to reclaim the couch just before two other groups of stoopers arrived.

An Uber drove him and the loveseat home just in time for the video conference.

"There are a lot of great things that are posted on Instagram," says Lucero, "but you have to be pretty quick."