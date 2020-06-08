& # 39; We are better than this as a country & # 39;

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka takes Post readers behind the scenes as he tries to stay prepared for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. As told to Ken Davidoff.

I want to start this week by tackling something much more important than baseball. I don't normally post anything political or social on social media because I tend to listen more than I speak, mainly because I know I don't have all the answers. But I owe it to all of my black teammates, coaches, and friends, and others who have had a huge influence on me over the years, to say publicly that I am with them in the fight against racism in America.

I think we are better than this as a country, and what happened to George Floyd was horrible and very difficult to see. As I said, I don't have all the answers. I know that my generation owes the world to ensure that our children and grandchildren are taught never to judge anyone for anything other than their character.

I'm still in Oregon, and if you've been reading my thoughts here for the past few months, you know I'm optimistic about restarting the baseball season. I still think that something can be achieved. I still think we are going to play this year. In what terms, I don't know, but I still think we're going to play.

I have been quite engaged, especially with our team representative Zack Britton (we have been in contact once a week and now several times a week) and also with my agents at the Beverly Hills Sports Council. I am trying to share my two pennies if I think maybe I could help.

In terms of the negotiations between us and the owners, I am not bringing emotion. I don't think the lack of progress is frustrating at all. For me, it is just a simple matter that we have not yet found an agreement between both parties, so there is obviously some work to be done.

Meanwhile, I have been going strong with my workouts. Many of the restrictions have been eased in Oregon, so I was able to go to a private gym and do everything there. I am no longer doing my capture exercises in my in-laws stable. All this time during closing, I haven't had to take a break from any kind of training or hitting. I'm still in shape. It is not like the form of the game "game", but I am in the maximum preparation of where I would be each off season preparing to go back to spring training.

When or if we will have spring training, we don't know yet. But I still hope we have it, and a season. And I'll be ready.