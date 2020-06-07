& # 39; We are literally all George & # 39;: the mayor of St. Paul reflects on generations of pain among African-Americans

It may have been an unlikely point of view for a black boy growing up in a big city, but Carter had a good reason: His father was one of St. Paul's first African-Americans in the police force.

"He became a police officer in the early 1970s after a lawsuit required the unbundling of the St. Paul Police Department. And so he was part of a class of African American officers who walked in and have stories that were not always courtesy, "Carter recalled.

At first, Carter said, some of his father's white colleagues on the force bluntly told him they would not endorse him, "no matter what happened," because he was black.

About four decades later, Carter broke his own racial barrier, becoming San Pablo's first African American mayor in 2018, a distinction that now carries even more and more complex responsibility as the Twin Cities erupt in pain and anger in the wake from this. of George Floyd's death after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers on the scene are accused of aiding and abetting.

"Our challenge for people is to be peaceful, but never to be patient. We are not asking people to sit aside and wait as we slowly and incrementally curb the tide of unarmed black men and women killed by the police. Let's fight for a correct change now, for a big structural change right now, "Carter told CNN in a virtual interview from City Hall.

Perspective as a racially outlined black man countless times

The 38-year-old black mayor's life experience with the police is not limited to one as the son of a police officer. He said he was detained and detained by the police countless times, just because of the color of his skin.

"I had a broken tail light and I had put the little red ribbon on it. And the officer stopped me and explained that right in the corner of the red ribbon you could see a little speck of white and that was why he stopped me," he recalled. Sump.

"Even as a member of the city council, there were times when I was detained. And people said, 'Why didn't you tell them who you were?' And my answer is, if I have to be a member of the city ​​council, if I have to be mayor, if I have to be the son of a police officer to be treated with basic human dignity and not be detained when I'm obeying all the laws, maybe that's the problem in first place, "he added.

"You start to feel like this is not random. This is a very specific thing about who I am and how I look. It can create a huge gap between me as a resident, as a young black man growing up in this community and the officers I trust to help keep me safe. "

When her house was robbed a few years ago, her first call was to the police.

"I came home and discovered that a stranger had been in my room. That a stranger had been in my house, another stranger had searched my things and taken very personal items from my house. And at that moment we called the police and that is the paradox is that we need those officers, we need them as much as anyone. We need officers who recognize our humanity, who understand our communities, come forward and help. And the paradox is that as much as I need a good police officer, a good police department I can trust, "Carter said.

The pain of his own family in St. Paul is deep

Carter, who won his mayoral race on a busy 2017 field, is a proud fourth-generation St. Paul resident, but his family has suffered a lot of pain there due to the color of his skin.

"When I say I love this city. It's not like a kind of newlywed love where I have starry eyes and I think everything is perfect. It's more of that, I know how your morning breath smells like a kind of love that can build over time, "Carter said.

Her grandparents owned more than half a dozen commercial properties in what is known as the Rondo neighborhood, which was completely uprooted to make room for the highway there.

"Members of our community received pennies on the dollar for their properties, they were evicted from those properties, those properties were razed," Carter explained.

African Americans in St. Paul were not the only community that had this happen: Freeways were built over black neighborhoods in cities across the country, from Detroit to Oakland.

"In our family's history, the fire department burned down the house as a training exercise," Carter said.

"When we see people like George Floyd, who lose their lives in the gruesome and disturbing way we saw in that video, when my father can remember that his family moved out of old Rondo and he can remember that the fire department burned down the house of his mother home as a training exercise. When we have this incredible wealth as a nation that is undoubtedly centered and rooted in that evil historical institution of slavery, that was the work of my ancestors, but we have very limited access to those same riches that institution created, "he added.

Carter said he doesn't know what to say to his six children. But his 12-year-old daughter came to him with her own sober perspective on what happened to Floyd.

"He said he didn't think anyone should be surprised by what happened over the past week," Carter recalled emotionally, admitting that it broke her heart.

"It does. How could it not be? And I asked her: 'Why would you say that?' And she said: 'Because if we see ourselves killed over and over again in these videos and it seems that each one gets worse, "he said," people have to do something. "

He said he took the opportunity to tell his daughter what he is trying to say to all the residents of the city for whom he was chosen.

"We just had a conversation about this concept that we've been sharing with people; peace but never patience. Say: 'Yes, you're right, we have to do something' and it's really understandable that people are so angry as they are, that people are as traumatized as they are and that people are as impatient as they are with these systems, "Carter said.

Carter explained the importance of channeling frustration and anger into systemic racism, inequality, and existing racial disparities.

"And we had a conversation about the fact that we have the opportunity to channel this energy, this frustration, this anger to destroy not our neighborhood institutions, but to destroy systemic racism, all the inequalities and disparities that we speak of ad nauseum. And Certainly all the barriers that are written in our laws, in our court records, and certainly in police union contracts that make it so difficult to hold someone accountable when a black life is taken unfairly. " he said.

"We are literally all George."

Carter's grandfather, the first Melvin Carter, was a Navy veteran who spent much of his life as a railroad porter. But people didn't call him Melvin or Mr. Carter, they called him George. That's what all black men were called.

"As a Pullman goalkeeper, it didn't really matter what his name was or how experienced he was or what his rank was. Everyone was called George," Carter said.

There was a 2002 film, "10,000 Black Men Named George", that recounted this degrading phenomenon.

He said that in many ways, little has changed for black men.

"I was reflecting today on the fact that the murder, the murder of George Floyd, I think is very painful for us and so personal because for every black man in America, whether it's a lawyer or an architect or an accountant or a mayor We know there is no amount of credentials. There is no amount of achievement. There is no amount of money that can change the fact that we are literally all George, "Carter said.