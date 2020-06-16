& # 39; We are tired of waiting & # 39 ;: GenZ is ready for a revolution

"We were the generation that grew up after 9/11 in a country full of violence," said Corin, one of the founding members of the March For Our Lives, a student-led armed violence prevention organization founded in the wake of the shooting of Parkland.

Born between 1996 and 2010, the GenZers have grown up in an era where gun violence is prevalent, immigration is a hotly debated issue, and climate deterioration is recognized as a crisis. They are now coming of age during a global pandemic that is disproportionately affecting black and brown communities, and when protesters take to the streets to denounce racism and police brutality.

Certain GenZ members, including Corin, insist that the time for revolution – on the streets, online, and at the ballot box – is now. They believe they are in a unique position to affect change due to social media and the way it unites the generation.

By the numbers

GenZ is the most racially and ethnically diverse generation yet. According to Pew Research, only a slight majority (52%) of post-millennials are non-Hispanic whites, compared to a larger majority (61%) of millennials 10 years earlier.

Some experts suggested that GenZ is particularly accepting because of the way diversity has been normalized within its generation since birth.

"This generation has grown up in a world that is considerably different than GenX, even Millennials. They have had friends, families, relationships with people who have been different from you based on the difference: socioeconomic, gender identity and, therefore, So, you have come to realize that those friends and family, even acquaintances, are really no different than you as a generation. That is part of the reason why you have been filled with so much empathy, "John Della Volpe, director from polls at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics, he told CNN.

And while GenZers have grown up in an increasingly diverse environment, they have also come of age amid political divide and violence.

In November 2016, just as older GenZ members were starting college, the United States was more politically divided than in previous years, according to Pew Research. Pew Research found that both party coalitions have been reformed by aging American populations, higher education levels, and racial and ethnic diversity. On the eve of the 2016 elections, parties were moving more and more. The Democratic voter base was rapidly becoming younger and more diverse, while the Republican voter base was aging, but it was diversifying more slowly.

In 2019, there were more mass shootings than days in the year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an online database that has tracked US armed violence since 2014. And, while this generation is the most diverse, in 2019, the probability to meet Armed violence differs by race. According to the Giffords Law Center, the legal and political wing of Giffords, an organization dedicated to research on preventing armed violence, in 2019 unarmed black civilians were approximately five times more likely to be shot dead than white civilians unarmed.

Some researchers suggest that gun violence has been seen as an everyday element of life in black and brown communities, so it has been ignored for years, often seen as a separate issue from mass shootings. But, as GenZ's armed violence prevention activists point out, when they address armed violence in 2020, they are referring to rare mass shooting as well as the prevalent gun violence in communities of color.

& # 39; GenZ was awakened before & # 39;

Eva Lewis, 21, first recognized the need for change after the death of Trayvon Martin, who was shot by a neighborhood guard in Stanford, Florida, in 2012. Lewis, who was 13 at the time At the time, he described his death as "traumatic".

Lewis lives on the south side of Chicago, where he sees "chaos left and right." Growing up, he attended a predominantly white school on the north side. Until Martin's death, Lewis had difficulty understanding that the discrimination he felt growing up was racism, he told CNN.

"When Trayvon Martin was killed, he clicked," she said, explaining that she became hyper curious about the structures in place that perpetuated a culture that was supposedly banned half a century earlier.

Chicago has been historically segregated, even after the tumultuous civil rights movement of the 1960s. Much of the racial inequality in the city has been exacerbated by segregated schools: according to NPR, just over 10 years ago, a judge The federal government issued an order forcing the Chicago Public Schools to integrate by race. Since then, schools have been even more separated by race.

"For me, being a GenZ-er who is a black woman and growing up in a matriarchy with a single mother, hearing and seeing the stories of what my family went through in the south parallel to my own life is exhausting," Lewis said.

"We are tired of waiting," Lewis said. "Being young and seeing the implications of colonialism for our parents and grandparents, hearing about black death every day in Chicago, is traumatic. (There is) so little time that you can spend until you react. I don't want to be old and tired. be encouraged. "

Lewis is far from alone.

Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, director of the Tufts Center for Information and Research on Learning and Civic Participation, said that in previous years, dissatisfaction among young people led to inaction. But in 2018, with the March for our Lives, GenZ's "fed up" members took action in large numbers, leading to the largest turnout of young voters in a quarter-century during the 2018 midterm elections.

"This is based on the work of many people," said Kawashima-Ginsberg, adding that politicians like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have appeared on platforms. committed to diversity and inclusion.

Kawashima-Ginsberg also noted that the Occupy Wallstreet movement led primarily by the millennial generation in 2011 brought more progressive talks to the mainstream. Occupy Wallstreet denounced problems of economic injustice, focusing on the unequal distribution of wealth between the top 1% of those who earn the most and the rest, as well as the war in Afghanistan and climate change. The movement was intentionally leaderless and decentralized, serving as an attraction for disgruntled young Americans.

"GenX used to get the message that we all have the same opportunity. Now we know we don't," said Kawashima-Ginsberg. "GenZ was awakened much earlier."

From fighting for immigration reform, leaving school to raise awareness about preventing armed violence, and attacking from school on Fridays to save the climate, in the past decade, many GenZ-ers across the country have expressed dismay with a culture that tolerates violence and is committed to learning how to fight injustice.

"We are all educating ourselves, especially in the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, about racial injustices, especially injustices to the black community. We are beginning to understand how different our lives and our education are. Even in the The last two weeks, I've seen a lot of people who were not formally engaged in politics or civil rights take a step in the ring and say, I need to be a part of this fight because I've been lucky enough not to understand, "Corin said.

During the summer of 2018, Corin led the voter registration tour through the March For Our Lives field, Road to Change, to mobilize young voters. Connecting with young people across the country, Corin saw that GenZ was tired of growing up with active shooting exercises and the constant fear that his community might be next. Corin started the March For Our Lives chapter network, which provides tools and resources to groups of organizers across the country who mobilize their communities on the issue of preventing armed violence. The network uses social networks to connect across the country.

As Della Volpe points out, "small victories" have been achieved in the wake of Parkland and the March for our Lives in 2018, including the high turnout of young voters in 2018, which helped elect young politicians like Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley.

Since 2018, many gun violence prevention laws have been passed at the state level. From Parkland, 137 gun safety bills were passed in 32 states and Washington, DC, according to Giffords. In 2019 alone, 70 gun security bills were signed. And youth support was a driving force behind the Green New Deal, a radical political proposal to combat climate change that has stalled in the Senate.

But there is more work.

Now, as nationwide protests in response to George Floyd's death continue for a third week, GenZ members say this time, the energy feels different.

Racial justice protests following the murder of Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis have been located across the country. Kawashima-Ginsberg noted that pressuring your local police office to enact change is different than protesting against President Donald Trump or a border wall nationwide.

& # 39; We are the revolution of social networks & # 39;

In 2019, young Americans felt both anxiety and joy, according to the 2019 Harvard IOP Spring Youth Survey. According to the same survey, approximately half of young Americans reported experiencing anxiety, which correlates with the number of young people who fear for the state of our country.

GenZ is often referred to as iGen, due to the generation's reliance on social media and technology.

Leah Shafer, of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, suggests that the increase in feelings of anxiety or worry among teens correlates with an increase in teens' dependence on social media and technology.

But technology also has its benefits for youth organizers.

"Digital media can be a space that shuffles geography and racial background by bringing people together around shared interests rather than where you live. We see partnerships emerging," said Henry Jenkins, professor of communications at the University of the Southern California and author. By whatever means necessary: ​​The new youth activism, "he told CNN, using the March for our Lives as an example.

Jenkins noted that while the March For Our Lives movement started in a well-to-do, mostly white community in Florida, organizers of the March For Our Lives made an effort to connect with members of the Black Lives Matter movement and those facing police violence and violence. armed in his daily life as the movement became nationalized. While GenZ members who grow up in different areas may be different, "they formed alliances and drew attention to their overlapping and shared identities," Jenkins said.

While Corin acknowledges that young people have been at the forefront of social change for generations, from his experience connecting with GenZers across the country, he believes that his generation is in a unique position to make changes because of social media and the level of empathy that allows.

"GenZ not only has social media tools to connect with each other in an instant, but we also have this culture where we are all so willing to fight each other. This is one of the most understanding and empathetic generations we have ever had. seen. We're making this a collective struggle and we understand that if something doesn't affect us right away, it could affect people in our community or people in our generation that we may not even know about, "said Corin, speaking of GenZ-ers' ability to defend yourself online.

Nia White, a 17-year-old girl who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, echoed Corin's feelings.

"Before this revolution, because that is what it is, civil rights organizations worked together but they did not necessarily see each other face to face all the time. Now we are all in the same consensus and realize, no matter how we go about it. But what is the end result, which is freedom for all, "White told CNN.

"We are the revolution of social networks. We are the generation of social networks. We grew up with Facebook, Instagram, all kinds of platforms. When you see black people, black men, black children, black women … just people of color in a General shot dead, drowned, shot in his own communities and seeing nothing about it, he is very frustrated, "White said of the violence he sees online.

"Violence is everywhere," he said, adding that his community in eastern New York is prone to armed and police violence. Like Corin and Lewis, the first protest he attended was in response to gun violence.

The violence did not start with GenZ. But due to social media, perpetual violence is more visible. As a result of social media, Jenkins explains, incidents that previously could have been considered isolated problems have been brought together under a singular hashtag, such as #BlackLivesMatter.

"Social media did not cause that awareness, but it did allow that awareness," Jenkins said, adding that the ability of GenZ members to document their own lives and experiences, and the accessibility of social media platforms, helped the GenZers. to express themselves and what they were going through in real time.

Jenkins added that GenZ uses the same social media platforms to tell their friends what they are doing on Friday nights to tell stories of injustice. While GenZ can use Snapchat to post a selfie, the GenZers now also use the app to document political views and theories on how to dismantle systemic racism.

But while White remains frustrated by the perpetual violence she witnesses both online and in her own community, she is optimistic about GenZ as creators of change.

"We are able to amplify ourselves. We are all on the same page. We are on the same wavelength, and we give each other information, so you are more likely to go out and give it to others," he said. "We are in the stage of social media where it is like, everyone is for everyone. Whether on Facebook, Instagram, etc., we make sure these messages go viral. This movement is more than me. It is more than any of us now. It's all over the world now. "