& # 39; We listen & # 39; Episode 92: Leo and Yachts: A Love Story

Even before the pandemic, Leo DiCaprio couldn't pass up the opportunity to rest on a luxurious ocean liner. He was recently spotted at a yacht party celebrating his girlfriend's 23rd birthday.

D.L. Hughley collapsed on the stage of a comedy club before testing positive for coronavirus, causing Maggie and Ian to wonder about the future of live comedy shows.

And DJ Khaled's complete dangerous stuff for your dentist appointment is quite a sight.

That yacht life

Over the weekend, "Titanic" star Leo DiCaprio was spotted partying on a yacht for his girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday, in photos taken exclusively by Page Six.

DiCaprio, 45, was one of the only ones to wear a mask in the crowded affair. The guests, which included actress Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas, wore cowboy hats and western attire.

The ship, a 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht, docked at Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles. He sailed to Malibu at 11 a.m. and returned to shore around 4:30 p.m.

DL Hughley passes out

D.L. Hughley scared customers and employees of a comedy club when he collapsed in the middle of his set in Nashville.

The images of the incident were posted on Twitter by a member of the audience.

Fortunately, a YouTube journalist named DJ Vlad has confirmed that the 57-year-old "King of Comedy" is much better, tweeting, "DL Hughley is fine. I just spoke to him.

DJ Khaled is ready

DJ Khaled is a lot like us: The Miami-based producer has been under quarantine for months. Recently, he ventured for the first time, but in a hazardous materials suit to tackle the excruciating pain of a root canal that he could no longer ignore.

The 44-year-old put his gear on from head to toe while in his dentist's parking lot, captioning an Instagram photo of his outfit, "Play with it if you want (🦠) I have kids, I don't play games 🤲 🏽 First day out of the crib in 3 and a half months. "

