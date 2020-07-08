& # 39; We told them to kick rocks & # 39;

NFL players have rejected the league's proposal that 35 percent of players' wages be kept in custody during the 2020 season, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the league proposed guarding wages "to help manage costs" amid uncertainty and expected revenue disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the NFL Players Association maintains that any custody agreement must be collectively negotiated.

Union executive Don Davis told players in a conference call, according to the NFL Network, "Basically, we told them to kick rocks."

Quandre Diggs, the Seattle Seahawks safety, intervened publicly, retweeted the report and commented, “Sh-nah, I want all my chicken! Don't keep mine!

Several agents also publicly rejected the NFL's proposal.

A significant decrease in income could have significant salary cap implications in 2021, perhaps causing the cap to drop instead of the increases that have become the norm. Previous reports have said the NFL and the union have discussed possible steps to ensure a more uniform cap, potentially borrowing from future earnings, including the expected boom once the league signs new television deals.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Talk reported that the parties agreed Tuesday on the team's travel protocols for training camp and preseason, including requirements for air or bus travel, how hotels and food service are handled, and much more. According to the report, a team's traveling party will be limited to including no more than 110 non-players, and all members must wear skins.

The report says the protocol document "strongly implies" that there will be a preseason, but added that the duration of the preseason is still being discussed.

The NFL has already said the preseason would be cut to two games, but the union has recommended that it be canceled entirely, eliminating any risk of games not counting in the standings.

Training camps are scheduled to open in the last week of July, and rookies and quarterbacks will likely report back the week before.