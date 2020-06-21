& # 39; Words are violence & # 39; is the slogan of tyranny

We are at the dawn of a high-tech, bloodless cultural revolution that relies on intimidation, public shame, and economic ruin to dictate what words and ideas are permissible in the public square.

"Words are violence" is an illiberal notion intended to suppress speech. Popularized by a generation of spoiled college kids, he now guides the editorial pages of major newspapers. New York Times employees, for example, collapsed due to an opinion piece by Senator Cotton who asked to deploy the military to the cities. The column, they said, put black lives in "danger".

None of the Times' editors, who routinely apologized fabulist for communist tyrannies, rejected the caustic notion that participating in the debate was an act of violence. They bowed to the inner crowd and begged forgiveness. What publisher of a major newspaper will defend the ideals of open and free debate if doing so means endangering "black lives" and ending their careers? Few, if any.

The Times has been cleared of reactionary elements. The role is in the hands of The People. Others will follow.

You may also have noticed another progressive catchphrase that is gaining circulation these days: "Silence is violence." It is no longer enough to give up the wrong thinking on the opinion pages of the local newspaper. Now you must also actively defend the progressive positions of awakening, or you are also tacitly involved in violence and racism.

This is a good trick: speaking incorrectly is violence. Not talking is violence. Not speaking in the way that progressives dictate is violence. This is why your apolitical local lawn care company is sending emails promising to dedicate itself to Black Lives Matter; No one wants to be accused of harboring counter-revolutionary sympathies.

That doesn't leave much room for dissent, does it? Anyone who doesn't fit in the public square, except those who work for conservative opinion pages or political magazines, perhaps, is at risk of being humiliated and ruined.

Social media has finally given our illiberal activists tools to uncover suspicious characters and drag them into the digital court. According to my calculations, there have been around a dozen sessions of fighting for crimes against Black Lives Matter or related matters since last week.

"Dee Nguyen has been fired from MTV's sports reality show," The Challenge, "after making callous comments about the Black Lives Matter movement," one story reads.

Game-by-game Sacramento Kings host Grant Napear, who has been calling the games since 1988, was forced to resign after saying the words "all lives matter."

Christene Barberich, editor of a women's media outlet, was expelled for alleged "racist assaults" (even the wording of the accusations has a slight Marxist flavor). Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport was fired for the same thing, but only after "insensitive" photos of him wearing a costume appeared.

In none of these cases, as far as I can tell, did friends and coworkers rise up to defend those whose careers may have been ruined by a bad joke, wrong comment, or stupid disguise. No, they participate in the ritual embarrassing along with everyone else.

And while these fighting sessions are primarily about public humiliation and intimidation, they are also apparently about self-criticism. Hoping to save his future, for example, Rapoport has confessed that he "has not advocated an inclusive vision," and who can blame him?

By the time you read this, Saints quarterback Drew Brees will likely be in his tenth round of ritual public self-flagellation (his wife has already apologized too) for saying the words, "I will never agree that no one is disrespectful. to the flag of the United States of America. "

We were told that without an apology Brees would not have been able to work with his offended colleagues, because there is no room to disagree on this issue. Brees promises to "listen". Brees implores all of America to "listen". "Listening" is a euphemism for group thinking.

Of course, everyone should really listen. You should also listen to Tom Cotton. Black Lives Matter is a group that not only harbors inspiring sentiment and good people, but also various far-left groups and sentiments that some of us reject. You shouldn't get a waiver of the rules by which any other movement lives. In a free and healthy nation, no issue should be above criticism or debate.

We once called that liberalism.