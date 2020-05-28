3D art made by Batman fans reveals a new swimsuit to light

So far, all we've really seen of Robert Pattinson's The Batman suit is a dark, red-tinted image courtesy of director Matt Reeves in February. While the short footage gave fans a reasonably good idea of ​​what the suit will look like, there is still a lot that remains a mystery. Well this fan-made, well-lit 3D portrait gives us a very good look at the details of the The batman the newest outfit, and they certainly look like the kind of rags you want to wear when you take on the underground world of Gotham City.

The image that has been rendered is very impressive, although it is unlikely that The batman You will find the DC superhero standing in the middle of an open field in broad daylight at any stage. The hilarious look aside, the image gives us a clear picture of the upper half of the suit and what it would look like without the red tint.

As is often the case with modern bat suit iterations, the Pattinson suit is made up of layers of armor, including bulky shoulder plates. It seems The batman now use hockey pads. The suit appears tough and battle-ready to take hits from the villains of Batman, Bane, and Killer Croc, and should be more than enough to repel weapon or knife attacks.

The suit is also introducing a necklace, something not seen in live action before. The look of the necklace is reminiscent of the history of Gaslight's Victorian Gotham era, and also makes sense defensively with the necklace protecting its neck from attack. A practical addition since the mask appears to be made of leather. Here we hope no one attempts a headshot. And then, of course, there's Bat's unique symbol on the chest, which many DC fans have speculated is made from the weapon that Joe Chill used to kill Thomas and Martha Wayne.

Although there are currently very few specific details about the plot of The batmanMatt Reeves revealed some time ago that the film will be a film noir story that will highlight Bruce Wayne's detective skills. The batman It will reportedly take place early in the homonymous protagonist's crime-fighting career. This is clearly reflected in the Batsuit, which looks like separate pieces of gear Bruce Wayne has put together, rather than the more refined versions we've seen on screen before.

It has also been stated that the story is inspired by the fan-favorite graphic novel. The long halloween, which saw Batman track down a serial killer and meet many of his iconic adversaries along the way.

In addition to Jeffrey Wright, Robert Pattinson will take on the mantle of The Batman with the rest of the cast, including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, along with Gil Pérez-Abraham, Charlie Carver and Max Carver in undisclosed roles. In addition to directing the show, Matt Reeves also co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin.

Originally dated June 25, 2021, The batman it is now slated for release on October 1, 2021. This comes to us from Leonardo Menegon.

